By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, March 19 Drought pressures will
increase in California and western areas of the United States
this spring even as the dry season begins, the government's
Climate Prediction Center said on Thursday.
"Periods of record warmth in the West and not enough
precipitation during the rainy season cut short drought relief
in California this winter and prospects for above-average
temperatures this spring may make the situation worse," Jon
Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at the
Climate Prediction Center, said in issuing its spring outlook.
The center, a division of the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration, also said rivers in western New York
and eastern New England have the greatest risk of spring
flooding in part because of heavy snowpack coupled with possible
spring rain.
The western United States is expected to see the multi-year
drought continue and intensify in 2015 and extend into the
northern Plains, the outlook said.
Drought is forecast to persist in California, Nevada, and
Oregon through June with the onset of the dry season in April.
"I see nothing that would indicate much improvement, if any
improvement, in the overall situation for field crops for 2015,"
said Brad Rippey, meteorologist with the U.S. Department of
Agriculture, noting he expects to see a significant drop in
field crops again this year in California.
"Drought is also forecast to develop in remaining areas of
Oregon and western Washington. Drought is also likely to
continue in parts of the southern Plains," NOAA said.
But forecasters expect drought improvement in the Southwest,
southern Rockies, southern Plains and Gulf Coast while drought
is likely in the northern Plains, upper Mississippi Valley and
western Great Lakes.
Above-average temperatures are favored this spring across
the Far West, northern Rockies, and northern Plains eastward to
include parts of the western Great Lakes, and for all of Alaska.
Below-normal temperatures are most likely this spring for Texas
and nearby areas of New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, and Oklahoma,
the outlook said.
In the Midwest crop belt, a lack of snowfall in the northern
states will mean an early planting season and little to no
flooding, Rippey said. In contrast, the southern crop belt is
wet and has already seen minor to moderate flooding.
"I would expect planting to go a little better in the upper
Midwest this spring than it will in the Ohio Valley," Rippey
added at the presentation of the outlook.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by James Dalgleish)