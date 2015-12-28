HOUSTON Dec 28 A snowstorm dumped around two
feet (60 cm) of snow in parts of the Permian Basin in West Texas
and New Mexico over the weekend, crimping some crude output and
leaving roads dangerous for trucks heading to and from oil
wells, forecasters and companies said on Monday.
Snow had stopped accumulating by Monday afternoon but
"travel continues to be impacted as most roads are slick and
snow-covered," and some roads across southeastern New Mexico
were still closed, according to a notice from the National
Weather Service's Midland, Texas, office.
Exploration and production companies including Pioneer
Natural Resources Co that operate in the top U.S. oil
producing basin, said they were still assessing the storm's
effect on operations, which may take several days.
Devon Energy Corp said it was "experiencing some
weather-related impact to its production" in Texas, New Mexico
and Oklahoma, but the company could not yet provide a detailed
assessment, according to a spokesman.
Temperatures warmed on Monday, but overnight temperatures
were expected to again dip below freezing, causing melting snow
and ice on roads to re-freeze, a situation that is expected to
create more hazardous road conditions on Monday night and
Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Representatives for other large Permian operators including
Apache Corp, Chevron Corp and Occidental
Petroleum Corp did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Elsewhere, severe winter weather in parts of the U.S. South
and Midwest disrupted regional shipments of some refined
products and oil, including a trickle of crude trucked into the
storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Additonal reporting by Ernest
Scheyder in Williston, North Dakota; Editing by Sandra Maler)