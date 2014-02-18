NEW YORK Feb 18 Rock salt was in short supply
in the U.S. Northeast on Tuesday after successive winter storms
led to critical shortages in Connecticut, New York and
Pennsylvania, while New Jersey scrambled to secure a huge
shipment stuck at a port in Maine.
The shortages come as the East Coast was slammed by a third
winter storm system in a single week, leaving many states
over-budget for snow removal and running low on critical
supplies, like rock salt, which is used to help melt ice and
snow packed roads and public areas.
The 40,000 tons of rock salt remained in Searsport, Maine,
days after New Jersey was denied a waiver of federal shipping
rules that would have allowed an available foreign-flagged
vessel to bring it into a Newark port.
Instead, efforts to get the ice-melting material to New
Jersey remained stymied by the 1920 Maritime
Act, also known as the Jones Act, enacted to protect the
American shipping industry from foreign competition.
"It's very frustrating. We could have had that shipment here
by this past weekend," said New Jersey Department of
Transportation Spokesman Joe Dee. Salt supplies were running so
low in the state that crews were "scraping the bottom of the
barrel," he said.
With another month before the first day of spring on March
20, Dee said there was barely enough salt to cover one more
storm.
"And if it's a major storm, not even one storm," Dee said.
"If we don't have the salt to treat the roads, we are going to
have major problems."
New Jersey officials said they have sent an American flagged
vessel to retrieve part of the shipment, but it won't arrive
back in the state until next week.
The Department of Homeland Security, which would issue the
waiver to allow for the shipment, did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
STRETCHING SALT SUPPLIES
New York City, meantime, has used the most salt in recent
memory this winter, spreading more than 460,000 tons so far this
season, compared to 404,247 in 2000-2001, according to city
Department of Sanitation spokeswoman Belinda Mager. Earlier
this month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York City
and Long Island were facing "dire" salt shortages.
Connecticut on Tuesday was still awaiting new shipments of
salt after Governor Dannel Malloy last week declared a state of
emergency because of dwindling supplies. The state said it was
asking for assistance from both the Federal Emergency Management
Agency and the White House.
The latest storm system blanketed Midwestern states,
including Michigan and Illinois, with up to 9 inches (23 cm) of
snow, before leaving another layer of precipitation across
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Parts of New England,
including Boston, could pick up another 6 inches (15 cm) or more
through Tuesday night, according to forecasting site
AccuWeather.com.
More than 600 U.S. flights have been canceled and another
2,500 delayed, according to the airline tracking website
FlightAware.
Western Pennsylvania officials said after the latest band of
weather on Tuesday, salt inventory was at a critical low. In
Pittsburgh, the city's Department of Public Works said it was
mixing its current salt supply with other chemicals to make it
last longer.
Transportation officials in Massachusetts said they
currently had enough rock salt on hand to handle the latest
storm but were taking precautions to ensure the spreading was
done with minimal waste.
Michael Verseckes, a spokesman with the Massachusetts
Department of Transportation, said Tuesday the state had also
exceeded its $42 million snow removal budget this year, spending
upwards of $70 million for labor, overtime, materials and
ongoing shipments of salt and other supplies.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Cynthia Osterman)