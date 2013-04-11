MIAMI, April 11 The World Meteorological
Organization has retired "Sandy" from its rotating list of
hurricane names because of the devastation last year's storm by
that name caused in Jamaica, Cuba and the northeastern United
States, forecasters said on Thursday.
Atlantic and Pacific storm names are reused every six years
but are retired "if a storm is so deadly or costly that the
future use of the name would be insensitive or confusing,"
forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
Sandy is the 77th name to be retired from the Atlantic list
since 1954. It will be replaced with "Sara" beginning in 2018,
when last year's list is repeated.
Hurricane Sandy pummeled Cuba and Jamaica in October 2012,
then merged with a frontal system hours before making landfall
as a post-tropical cyclone near Brigantine, New Jersey.
Because of its tremendous size, Sandy drove a catastrophic
storm surge into the New Jersey and New York coastlines, killing
more than 200 people and causing $71 billion of damage.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Eric Walsh)