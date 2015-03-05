WASHINGTON, March 5 Dozens of people staged a
"sled-in" on Capitol Hill on Thursday during a late-winter
snowstorm, ignoring a police ban on sledding on the grounds of
the white-domed symbol of U.S. democracy.
"We're out here sledding for America," Mai Fernandez told
Reuters Television after she skidded down the hill with her dog,
Ariel, in her lap.
Sledding has been prohibited on Capitol Hill for security
reasons since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
U.S. Capitol Police said recently they would enforce the ban.
Details on the "sled-in" were posted on a Change.org
petition after District of Columbia Representative Eleanor
Holmes Norton's request for a four-day waiver to allow sledding
was denied. Before the ban, the Capitol grounds had long been a
site for sledding.
The snowstorm drew dozens of Washingtonians to Capitol Hill,
with children racing down the slope on sleds and adults sliding
in snowpants. At one point, the fun seekers were outnumbered by
media covering the story.
A U.S. Capitol Police officer approached sledder Tim Krepp
and said: "There is no sledding or skiing on Capitol grounds for
life, safety and property damage issues." But police did not
intervene to stop the sledders.
Thursday's storm was part of a huge system stretching from
Texas to New England that closed schools, canceled nearly 4,000
flights and stranded hundreds of drivers in
Kentucky.
(Reporting by Reuters Television's Gershon Peaks; Writing by
Ian Simpson; Editing by Peter Cooney)