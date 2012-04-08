By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 8 A storm dumped more
than 4 inches (10.9 cm) of snow on Anchorage over the weekend,
bringing the total snowfall for Alaska's largest city to a
record 11.2 feet (3.4 meters) for the year, the National Weather
Service said on Sunday.
The official snow tally was 134.5 inches (3.42 meters), 1.9
inches (4.8 cm) above the previous record set in the winter of
1954-1955, the weather service said.
The average for winter snowfall in Anchorage over the past
30 years is 74.5 inches (1.89 meters), the agency said.
The abundant snow has strained the city's street-clearing
budget. From October through March, the city spent $11.9 million
on snow removal, compared to $8.1 million over the same period
last winter, according to a municipal report.
With many snow storage sites full, the Anchorage Assembly
created temporary storage areas in late February. Some of the
snow piles are expected to last through the summer.
Several roofs in Anchorage have caved in under the weight of
accumulated snow, including the roof of a church auditorium.
There are similar concerns about roofs in the towns of
Valdez and Cordova, where the snowpack is much higher than
normal.
The National Weather Service warned that flooding is a
possibility once the snow melts. And avalanches can occur as
warmer weather arrives and loosens accumulated snow and ice.
A 32-year-old woman was critically injured on Friday when a
large chunk of ice tumbled down a slope and crushed her pickup
truck on the Seward Highway, which carries traffic south from
Anchorage.
Winter sports enthusiasts have reveled in the record
snowfall.
Alyeska Resort in Girdwood, the state's largest ski area, is
enjoying a banner season. And Chugach Powder Guides, a Girdwood
company that runs helicopter tours, is almost completely booked.
Alaska's plentiful snow contrasts with poor skiing
conditions in the lower 48 states and in much of Europe, said
Chris Owens, who helps run the tour operator.
"For the most part, we pretty much have all of the snow on
the planet right now," Owens said. "We have waiting lists for
our waiting lists."
(Editing by Andrew Stern and Stacey Joyce)