Feb 25 A powerful winter storm threatened the
U.S. southern plains states on Monday, promising a mix of rain
and snow that was likely to bring heavy snowfall to southeastern
Kansas and central Missouri from Monday night to Tuesday
morning, the National Weather Service said.
"Heavy snowfall rates in excess of an inch per hour will be
possible in some locations," the service said. "Gusty northeast
to north winds will result in considerable blowing and drifting
of snowfall.
"Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make
travel dangerous," it said.
The same storm had blanketed eastern Colorado with snow on
Sunday, prompting the cancellation of 200 flights in and out of
Denver International Airport.
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper ordered all
non-essential state workers to report to work two hours later
than scheduled on Monday to give Denver snow plow drivers more
time to clear city streets.
