KANSAS CITY, Mo. Feb 26 A powerful winter storm
barreled toward Chicago on Tuesday, threatening to snarl the
evening commute with heavy snow, ice and winds while leaving
nearly all of the U.S. Plains buried in its wake.
Blizzard conditions in Oklahoma, Texas and parts of Kansas,
which were still digging out from a winter storm last week, shut
highways and were blamed for two deaths.
Dumping up to 17 inches (43 cm) of snow on Amarillo, Texas,
and whipping Kansas City, Missouri, with winds of up to 30 miles
(48 km) per hour, the storm continued its northward march. It
was headed for Chicago and Detroit by late afternoon, bringing
with it as much as 6 inches (15 cm) of snow, CNN reported.
Highways in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and parts of
Kansas were closed because of heavy and drifting snow that cut
visibility and forced flight cancellations at airports across
the region.
A man was killed Monday when his car slid off Interstate 70
in Sherman County, Kansas, near the western border, Governor Sam
Brownback said. And in northern Oklahoma, one person died when
the roof of a home partially collapsed in the city of Woodward,
said Matt Lehenbauer, the city's emergency management director.
"We have roofs collapsing all over town," said Woodward
Mayor Roscoe Hill Jr. "We really have a mess on our hands."
Tornado watches are in effect from the Florida Panhandle to
South Carolina, CNN said on Tuesday.
Some 17 inches of snow fell near Amarillo, Texas, according
to the National Weather Service. Other areas in the Texas
Panhandle reported more than a foot, and Governor Rick Perry
activated Texas military forces to be ready to respond to calls
for assistance.
Visibility was near zero on some roads around Amarillo, said
Paul Braun, a Texas Department of Transportation spokesman.
In Oklahoma, a state of emergency was declared for 56 of 77
counties, with the northwestern part of the state hit hardest.
All highways in the Oklahoma panhandle were closed because of
blizzard conditions.
