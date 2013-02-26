(Adds details from Kansas City, Chicago and Detroit; changes
dateline, previous Kansas City, Mo.)
CHICAGO Feb 26 A potent winter storm that
buried much of the U.S. Plains and left at least three people
dead moved into Chicago on Tuesday, forcing hundreds of flight
cancellations and raising the specter of a nightmarish evening
commute.
The National Weather Service's Chicago office issued a
winter weather advisory from noon through 9 p.m. Central time.
Forecasters predicted the storm, which packs a dangerous mix
of wet snow, sleet, rain and high winds, would reach peak
intensity around the evening rush hour, reducing visibility and
creating treacherous driving conditions.
The Illinois Tollway agency, which maintains nearly 300
miles of highway around Chicago, said it was mobilizing its
fleet of more than 180 snowplows in anticipation of the storm,
which was expected to dump as much as 6 inches of wet snow north
of the city.
At Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, sleet and low
clouds on the front end of the storm were causing delays of
nearly two-and-a-half hours, according to Flightaware.com, and
nearly 300 arrivals and departures were canceled at O'Hare and
Chicago's Midway Airport.
In Oklahoma, Texas and parts of Kansas, where some residents
were still digging out from a winter storm last week, the storm
dumped up to 17 inches (43 cm) of snow on Amarillo, Texas, and
whipped Kansas City, Missouri, with winds of up to 30 miles (48
km) per hour.
Highways in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and parts of
Kansas remained closed because of heavy and drifting snow.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service said the storm
would dump 3 to 5 inches of wet snow on Detroit overnight and
into Wednesday morning.
The storm has contributed to at least three deaths, two in
Kansas and one in Oklahoma.
A woman died and three passengers were injured Monday night
on Interstate 70 when their pickup truck rolled off the icy
roadway in Ellis County, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback said.
Earlier Monday, a man was killed when his car veered off the
interstate in Sherman County near the Colorado border, he said.
"We urge everyone to avoid travel and be extremely cautious
if you must be on the roads," said Ernest Garcia, superintendent
of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
In northern Oklahoma, one person died when the roof of a
home partially collapsed in the city of Woodward, said Matt
Lehenbauer, the city's emergency management director.
"We have roofs collapsing all over town," said Woodward
Mayor Roscoe Hill Jr. "We really have a mess on our hands."
Kansas City was also hard hit by the storm, which dumped as
much as 13 inches of snow on some parts of the metro region on
Tuesday, said Chris Bowman, meteorologist for the National
Weather Service.
Bowman said another 1 to 3 inches could fall Tuesday evening
and nearly two-thirds of the flights at Kansas City
International Airport Tuesday afternoon were canceled.
The storm cut power to some 80,000 households in the Kansas
City metropolitan area and to more than 12,000 rural customers,
officials said. About half the Kansas City customers had power
restored by noon Tuesday, said a spokeswoman for Kansas City
Power & Light.
Heavy wet snow weighed down power lines and tree branches,
making them vulnerable to collapse, especially with winds of 10
to 20 mph, said Sharon Watson, spokesperson for emergency
management in Kansas.
Watson said this week's storm has in ways had a greater
impact than last week's.
"It has covered far less of an area but it has been more
deadly and there is the big concern about power outages," Watson
said.
Governors in Texas and Oklahoma had declared states of
emergency in the areas struck by the snowstorm to speed
assistance to those in need. Interstate and other highways were
closed across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.
Areas around Amarillo and Lubbock received more than a foot
(30 cm) of snow during the storm, which had cut visibility to
near zero on some roads, Texas transportation officials said.
In addition to the winter storm, National Weather Service
forecasters on Tuesday issued tornado watches across central
Florida and up the eastern coast to South Carolina.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Missouri, David Bailey in
Minneapolis and James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn, Barbara Goldberg, Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)