(Adds details from Chicago)
CHICAGO Feb 26 A powerful winter storm that
buried the U.S. Plains and left at least three people dead moved
into the southern Great Lakes region on Tuesday, where it
snarled the evening commute in Chicago and Milwaukee, created
near-whiteout conditions in some areas and forced hundreds of
flight cancellations.
Much of the region was under either a winter storm warning
or a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather
Service, as the system's potent blend of wet snow, sleet and
strong winds bore down on north central Illinois, southern
Wisconsin and northern Indiana and Ohio.
The most intense snowfall and greatest accumulations were
expected through Tuesday night, the NWS said. With winds gusting
up to 35 mph (56 kph), near-whiteout conditions were reported in
some rural areas, the agency said.
More than 500 flights were canceled at Chicago's O'Hare
International and Midway airports alone, according to the
Chicago Department of Aviation. Those flights that managed to
take off or land faced delays of up to an hour.
The Illinois Tollway agency, which maintains nearly 300
miles of highway around Chicago, had its fleet of more than 180
snowplows working to keep the roads clear.
As the afternoon rush hour began in Chicago, blowing snow
reduced visibility and created treacherous driving conditions,
doubling average travel times in and out of the city on major
expressways, according to Traffic.com.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation warned that much
of Interstate 94 between the Illinois state line and Milwaukee
was ice covered.
In Chicago, the city's public school system, the
third-largest school district in the country, canceled all
after-school sporting events, including six state regional
basketball games.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service said the storm
would continue to move eastward, dumping 3 to 5 inches of wet
snow on Detroit overnight and into Wednesday morning.
In Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas, where the storm hit earlier,
residents were digging out.
Highways in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and parts of
Kansas remained closed because of heavy and drifting snow.
The storm contributed to at least three deaths, two in
Kansas and one in Oklahoma.
A woman died and three passengers were injured Monday night
on Interstate 70 when their pickup truck rolled off the icy
roadway in Ellis County, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback said.
Earlier Monday, a man was killed when his car veered off the
interstate in Sherman County near the Colorado border, he said.
"We urge everyone to avoid travel and be extremely cautious
if you must be on the roads," said Ernest Garcia, superintendent
of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
In northern Oklahoma, one person died when the roof of a
home partially collapsed in the city of Woodward, said Matt
Lehenbauer, the city's emergency management director.
"We have roofs collapsing all over town," said Woodward
Mayor Roscoe Hill Jr. "We really have a mess on our hands."
Kansas City was also hard hit by the storm, which left
snowfalls of 7 to 13 inches in the metro region on Tuesday, said
Chris Bowman, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Another 1 to 3 inches is forecast for Tuesday evening and nearly
two-thirds of the flights at Kansas City International Airport
Tuesday afternoon were canceled.
In addition to the winter storm, National Weather Service
forecasters on Tuesday issued tornado watches across central
Florida and up the eastern coast to South Carolina.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Missouri, David Bailey in
Minneapolis and James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn, Barbara Goldberg, Nick Zieminski, Dan Grebler and Phil
Berlowitz)