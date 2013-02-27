(Adds carbon monoxide deaths in Kansas)
By James B. Kelleher
CHICAGO Feb 26 A powerful winter storm that
buried the U.S. Plains moved on Tuesday into the southern Great
Lakes region, where it snarled the evening commute in Chicago
and Milwaukee, created near-whiteout conditions and forced
hundreds of flight cancellations.
Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour (56 km per hour)
hurled a potent blend of wet snow and sleet on north-central
Illinois, southern Wisconsin and northern Indiana and Ohio,
according to the National Weather Service.
More than 500 flights were canceled at Chicago's O'Hare
International and Midway airports, according to the Chicago
Department of Aviation. Those flights that managed to take off
or land faced delays of up to an hour.
The Illinois Tollway agency, which maintains nearly 300
miles (480 km) of highway around Chicago, deployed its fleet of
more than 180 snowplows to keep the roads clear.
As the afternoon rush hour began in Chicago, blowing snow
reduced visibility and created treacherous driving conditions,
doubling average travel times in and out of the city on major
expressways, according to Traffic.com.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation warned that much
of Interstate 94 between the Illinois state line and Milwaukee
was ice covered.
In Chicago, the city's public school system, the
third-largest school district in the country, canceled all
after-school sporting events, including six state regional
basketball games.
The snowstorm may have discouraged some voters in Chicago
and its suburbs from voting in a special election primary to
replace indicted Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., who resigned the
seat in November citing health concerns.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service said the storm
would continue to move eastward, dumping 3 to 5 inches (7.6 to
12.7 cm) of wet snow on Detroit overnight and into Wednesday
morning.
It is then expected to move slowly into the Northeast,
largely avoiding the cities of New York, Boston and Washington,
D.C., but bringing snow to parts of New York state, Vermont, New
Hampshire and Maine, said Brian Korty, a meteorologist with the
National Weather Service.
"It's going to linger for a long time over portions of the
Northeast," Korty said.
'POTPOURRI OF WINTRY WEATHER'
Parts of New York and Pennsylvania could get a "sloppy mix"
of snow, ice and rain. Already, ice accumulations were causing
sporadic power outages across higher terrains of western
Maryland, eastern West Virginia and far western Virginia, said
Erik Pindrock, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.
"It's a very multi-faceted storm," Pindrock said. "It's a
whole potpourri of wintry weather."
In Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas, where the storm hit earlier,
residents were digging out.
Highways in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and parts of
Kansas remained closed because of heavy and drifting snow.
Amarillo, Texas, saw 19 inches (48 cm) of snow Sunday night
into Monday, the third-largest snowfall ever in that city,
Pindrock said.
In Kansas, a woman died and three passengers were injured
Monday night on Interstate 70 when their pickup truck rolled off
the icy roadway in Ellis County, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback
said. Earlier Monday, a man was killed when his car veered off
the interstate in Sherman County near the Colorado border, he
said.
"We urge everyone to avoid travel and be extremely cautious
if you must be on the roads," said Ernest Garcia, superintendent
of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
A 58-year-old man and his 69-year-old sister died from
carbon monoxide poisoning in Kansas City, Kansas, from a gas
generator being used in their home because they lost power
Tuesday in the snowstorm, said Deputy Fire Chief Craig Duke.
In northern Oklahoma, one person died when the roof of a
home partially collapsed in the city of Woodward, said Matt
Lehenbauer, the city's emergency management director.
"We have roofs collapsing all over town," said Woodward
Mayor Roscoe Hill Jr. "We really have a mess on our hands."
Kansas City, Missouri, was also hard hit by the storm, which
left snowfalls of 7 to 13 inches (18 to 33 cm) in the metro
region on Tuesday, said Chris Bowman, meteorologist for the
National Weather Service. Another 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 cm)
is forecast for Tuesday evening and nearly two-thirds of the
flights at Kansas City International Airport Tuesday afternoon
were canceled.
In addition to the winter storm, National Weather Service
forecasters on Tuesday issued tornado watches across central
Florida and up the eastern coast to South Carolina.
