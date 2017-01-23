(Updates with additional deaths, official change of number of
deaths in Cook County, emergency spokesman)
By Letitia Stein
TAMPA, Fla. Jan 22 A dangerous weekend weather
system has killed at least 18 people in the U.S. South, as
Georgia officials on Sunday reported more than a dozen deaths
after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes buffeted several
states.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared an emergency for seven
counties in the south-central part of the state, warning that
dangerous conditions persisted and could reach north to the
Atlanta area.
"I urge all Georgians to exercise caution and vigilance in
order to remain safe and prevent further loss of life or
injuries," Deal said in a news release.
Photos from the affected areas showed collapsed buildings,
homes with roofs destroyed, toppled trees and fields littered
with debris.
Seven deaths occurred in Cook County, Georgia, state
emergency managers said in a statement, with local reports that
a mobile home park was particularly hard hit. Officials earlier
reported eight deaths in the county.
First Baptist Church Adel, located in the county seat near
the Florida-Georgia state line, was sheltering more than 50
people, said pastor Bill Marlette, who had just helped inform a
family that two of their relatives were among the dead.
"There's a lot of hurting people right now," he said in a
telephone interview. "There's just a sense of shock."
The storms in Georgia, which killed a total of 14 people,
followed a predawn tornado in Mississippi on Saturday that
killed four people. Severe weather also injured more than 50
others and damaged about 480 homes in Mississippi, state
officials said on Sunday.
In Georgia, most of the storms had moved on by Sunday night,
with a few still threatening coastal areas, said Mark McKinnon,
a spokesman for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland
Security Agency.
The system prompted U.S. weather forecasters to issue a
rare, "high risk" warning of severe storms threatening parts of
southern Georgia, north and central Florida and Alabama on
Sunday, the first such warning since 2014. South Carolina could
also see severe weather.
"These could be the kind of tornados you don't want to mess
with," said Rich Thompson, lead forecaster at the National
Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
The system toppled trees and power lines in Georgia,
northern Florida and Alabama on Sunday, the agency's website
reported. Hail was sighted in Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.
In Alabama, some 29,000 power outages were reported as of
Sunday afternoon, Alabama Power tweeted. Several thousand had
also been without power in Mississippi, where utilities were
working to restore service.
The severe weather was expected to last into Sunday evening.
On the west coast, heavy rains from a separate system
drenched parts of Southern California on Sunday.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla., Additional
reporting by Frank McGurty in New York, David Beasley in Atlanta
and Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Editing by Andrea
Ricci and Peter Cooney)