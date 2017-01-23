By Letitia Stein
| TAMPA, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. Jan 23 A dangerous weekend weather
system killed at least 18 people in the U.S. South, with Georgia
officials reporting more than a dozen deaths on Sunday after
severe thunderstorms and tornadoes buffeted several states.
Seven people died in Cook County, Georgia, state emergency
managers said, with a mobile home park particularly hard hit,
according to reports. Photos showed collapsed buildings,
destroyed rooftops, toppled trees and debris-littered fields.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared an emergency for seven
counties in the south-central part of the state, warning that
dangerous conditions persisted as wind and flood warnings
remained in effect for much of the state early on Monday.
"I urge all Georgians to exercise caution and vigilance in
order to remain safe and prevent further loss of life or
injuries," Deal said in a news release.
First Baptist Church Adel, located in the Cook County seat
near the Florida-Georgia state line, was sheltering more than 50
people, said pastor Bill Marlette, who had just helped inform a
family that two of their relatives were among the dead.
"There's a lot of hurting people right now," he said in a
telephone interview. "There's just a sense of shock."
The storms in Georgia, which killed 14 people, followed a
predawn tornado in Mississippi on Saturday that killed four.
Severe weather also injured more than 50 others and damaged
about 480 homes in Mississippi.
A few storms continued to threatened coastal areas in
Georgia on Sunday night, said Mark McKinnon, a spokesman for the
Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning
for Rome and Calhoun until 3.30 a.m. EST, advising residents to
move to higher ground.
The system prompted forecasters to issue a rare "high risk"
warning of severe storms threatening parts of southern Georgia,
north and central Florida and Alabama on Sunday, the first such
warning since 2014. South Carolina could also see severe
weather.
In Alabama, some 29,000 power outages were reported as of
Sunday afternoon, Alabama Power said. Several thousand had also
been without power in Mississippi.
The severe weather was expected to last through Sunday
night.
As the system churned up the East coast, emergency
management officials warned New York City residents to brace for
winds of up to 70 mph through Monday night, with several inches
of drenching rains. Flood advisories and watches were issued for
four of the city's five boroughs.
On the west coast, heavy rains from a separate system
drenched parts of Southern California, with forecasters warning
the storm could be the most severe in several years.
