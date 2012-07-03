* Ohio, West Virginia seeing aid
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, July 3 Federal emergency money began
filtering out this week to two storm-ravaged states, with funds
going to help West Virginia and Ohio buy generators and other
equipment needed to restore power.
But two other states, Maryland and Virginia, said they had
not yet decided whether to seek federal assistance.
Ohio and West Virginia both formally requested federal
emergency assistance a day after the punishing storm wreaked
havoc across the eastern United States last Friday night, a
federal official said.
President Barack Obama approved the requests the same day
and state authorities were receiving assistance organized and
supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA,
officials said.
On Monday, the District of Columbia also submitted a letter
requesting federal emergency aid and it was now under
consideration, an official said.
Ohio and West Virginia were receiving generators for
hospitals and emergency facilities and telecommunications gear
to supplement or replace equipment that had failed. FEMA can
also mobilize emergency medical personnel.
Meanwhile, Maryland was working on its request for federal
aid. The state had a lot of power outages and downed trees, but
not the kind of costly infrastructure damage that might require
immediate federal aid, according to Ed McDonough, a spokesman
for the Maryland Emergency Management Agency.
The state still has homes and businesses without power.
Maryland is working on a possible application to federal
authorities that could include a request for reimbursement for
some clean-up expenditures.
Virginia officials said that even though the state suffered
serious power outages and unusual telecommunications outages, it
had not requested federal aid and was not preparing such a
request, though a future application was not ruled out.
Jeff Caldwell, press secretary for Virginia Governor Bob
McDonnell, told Reuters by email that, "The need for direct aid
from FEMA in the form of generators, water, etc. was not deemed
necessary in Virginia because the Commonwealth is able to
address those needs on their own. Localities have not requested
resources that were beyond the state's capacity to supply."
Virginia may yet seek federal reimbursement for
storm-related expenditures, but the focus now was on the
recovery, he said.
Michael Cline, Virginia's emergency management chief, said
that outages suffered by the state telecommunications systems
were extensive and hard to repair.
While failures of some cellular networks would be expected
in the wake of a violent storm, the failure of the state's
hard-wired phone networks and 911 systems were "unprecedented"
and initial attempts to restore some of them failed, Cline said.
He said Virginia did consult with FEMA representatives while
organizing the state's responses to the storm, but "there wasn't
anything they could have done to help us out in this situation
so far."