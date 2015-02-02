NEW YORK A record-breaking winter storm walloped the northeastern United States on Monday, the region's second snowy blast in less than a week, after leaving more than a foot (30 cm) of snow in the Chicago area.

The storm pummeled residents from New York City to Boston with snow, freezing rain and gusty winds, and was blamed for at least three deaths.

Boston, already buried under two feet (60 cm) of snow from a blizzard last week and predicted to get another foot, set a new record for the snowiest seven-day period in the city's history. The 34.2 inches (86.8 cm) measured by 1 p.m. on Monday smashed a record of 31.2 inches (79.2 cm) set in January 1996.

The Super Bowl victory parade in Boston be held on Tuesday despite the snow, Mayor Marty Walsh announced. City crews were removing truckloads of snow along a planned parade route to honor the New England Patriots after their victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's NFL championship game in Arizona, he said.

About 2,900 flights were canceled due to snow and ice at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport and New York's LaGuardia Airport, according to Flightaware.com.

In the Boston suburb of Weymouth, a snow plow struck a woman, identified as Cynthia Levine, 57, as she walked through the parking lot of her condominium complex, killing her, police said.

Two other people were killed on Monday in a highway accident in Indiana, police said, adding that hazardous road conditions caused by the storm may have been a contributing factor.

Snow and ice in New York City, where as much as 6 inches (15 cm) of snow was forecast, caused a crowded subway train to stall on an elevated stretch of track.

So many workers - 36 percent of staff - failed to make it to the Cook County Jail in Chicago that it was put on lockdown, limiting visitation for the 9,000 inmates typically housed at one of the nation's largest jails, Sheriff Tom Dart said.

NO HELP FROM THE GROUNDHOG

Snow-weary residents could take little comfort from groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, who emerged from his burrow on Monday morning in western Pennsylvania and saw his shadow. According to legend, seeing his shadow means six more weeks of winter.

The Patriots' Super Bowl victory helped some area residents take the latest snowy onslaught in stride.

"The Super Bowl had already made things great and, wow, now we get this," said Steve Pieper, 51, an inventor, walking his dog, Duchess, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

”This is the perfect snowstorm. This is a perfect New England day," he said.

The National Weather Service warned residents of Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island and northern Connecticut to expect as much as a foot (30 cm) of fresh snow from the potent storm.

Plowing crews in Maine, where nearly three feet (90 cm) of snow fell last week, struggled to cope with the fresh accumulation.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous wind chills through the coming days. "Bitterly cold weather will settle in behind this system from the Upper Midwest to New England," it said.

The storm, which dropped more than 19 inches (48 cm) of snow at O'Hare, prompted some Chicago residents to use the traditional "dibs" system to reserve dug-out parking spaces with lawn chairs, laundry baskets or other household items.

“You have to. You put time in, and time is money," said plumber Keith Glover, 32.

If someone were to move his markers and take his spot, he said, “I’d bury the car in snow. Then they can dig it out.”

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York, Elizabeth Barber in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Mary Wisniewski and Christine Stebbins in Chicago, Elizabeth Daley in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Dave Sherwood in Bowdoinham, Maine and Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham)