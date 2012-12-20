* Tornadoes in Alabama and Arkansas
* Blizzard warnings for US Midwest and central Plains
* Some 340,000 customers without power across U.S. Midwest,
South
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, Dec 20 The first major winter storm of
the year hit the U.S. Midwest on Thursday, bringing a blizzard
to the Plains and tornadoes to Alabama and Arkansas, and
leaving some 133,000 customers without electricity.
Bad driving conditions led to a 25-car pileup on a highway
near Clarion, Iowa, that left three people dead, authorities
said. Blizzard warnings were in effect in eastern Iowa and parts
of Wisconsin and Illinois Thursday afternoon, according to the
National Weather Service.
"It's going to be very windy with considerable blowing and
drifting of snow," said Bruce Terry, a senior National Weather
Service forecaster at the HydroMeteorological Prediction Center
in College Park, Maryland. He called the pre-Christmas storm "a
major winter snowstorm" for the Midwest and western Great Lakes.
Accumulations of up to a foot (30 cm) of snow were expected
in some areas, Terry said, adding there was a potential for
severe weather on the so-called "warm side" of the storm in the
U.S. Southeast.
Blowing snow led to school closures in parts of Iowa,
Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri, plus the closure of all state
government offices in Iowa.
"Thunder" snow was reported in Iowa Wednesday night,
especially in southeastern Iowa, as thunder and lightning
accompanied the storm as it surged across the state.
Travel was not advised on Iowa roads for the rest of the
day, according to Annette Dunn with the Iowa Department of
Transportation.
"We're going to have visibility and drifting problems
through midnight," she said.
Late Thursday morning, troopers responded to a 25-car crash
which killed three people on southbound Interstate 35 in
northern Iowa. Iowa DOT closed I-35 at Highway 30 due to
deteriorating conditions.
The Iowa National Guard has deployed about 80 soldiers from
across the state to help highway assistance teams cope with the
storm.
In Nebraska, portions of I-80 were closed Thursday due to
snow-packed and icy road conditions. The entire road was
expected to reopen before 4 p.m. local time.
In Chicago, rain was expected to change to snow Thursday
night, with wind gusts of as much as 50 miles per hour, the NWS
said.
Due to low visibility, airlines at Chicago's O'Hare
International Airport were reporting delays of up to 90 minutes
and have canceled more than 200 flights. At Midway Airport in
Chicago, airlines canceled 150 flights and Southwest Airlines
canceled all flights after 4:30 p.m.
A twister near downtown Mobile, Alabama, damaged buildings,
snapped trees, downed power lines and flipped vehicles early on
Thursday, but there were no reports of injuries, authorities
said.
"The potential is there certainly for some isolated
tornadoes," Terry said, referring to a broad swath of Gulf of
Mexico coast and inland territory stretching from southeast
Louisiana through the western Florida Panhandle.
The National Weather Service confirmed on Thursday that a
tornado destroyed a mobile home southwest of Sheridan, Arkansas.
There were no reports of injuries.
High winds of around 45 miles per hour in Tennessee knocked
down trees and power lines.
While the heavy snow in the Upper Midwest will create
potentially dangerous travel conditions, meteorologist Jeff
Masters said it put an end to this year's "record-length
snowless streaks in a number of U.S. cities."
Writing on his website weatherunderground.com, Masters said
the storm would also provide "welcome moisture for
drought-parched areas of the Midwest."
The winter storm, named Draco by the Weather Channel, began
Tuesday in the Rocky Mountains and marked a dramatic change from
the mild December so far in most of the nation.
High winds kicked up a dust storm in West Texas on
Wednesday, leading to at least one death in a traffic accident
near Lubbock.
Power companies reported electrical outages in Iowa,
Nebraska, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Alabama,
Mississippi, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee,
with a peak of 400,000 customers without power Thursday morning.
That fell fell to 133,000 by Thursday afternoon.
