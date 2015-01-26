(Adds quotes, details)
By Jonathan Allen and Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK/MAPLEWOOD, N.J. Jan 26 A massive,
wind-whipped blizzard slammed into the U.S. Northeast on Monday,
creating havoc for more than 60 million people and
forcing New York City to shut down on a scale not seen since
Superstorm Sandy devastated the region in 2012.
The potentially historic storm which could affect 20 percent
of the U.S. population, caused several states up and down the
east coast to declare emergencies, forced the cancellation of
thousands of flights, closed major mass transit hubs and
schools.
Officials warned that the storm could dump as much as 3 feet
(90 cm) of snow on the region.
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and
Massachusetts declared states of emergencies as people were
urged to stay home with transit systems, including the New York
City subway, suspending services and roadways closed amid
white-out conditions.
The potentially historic storm poses the latest challenge to
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has been under fire in
recent weeks from police who criticized his support of public
protests about white police violence against black men. In the
last major storm de Blasio was vilified for keeping schools
open.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning from
New Jersey to Maine, with conditions worsening overnight and
wind gusting to over 50 mph (80 kph) in the New York City area.
Coastal flood warnings were issued, with tides in the New York
metro area expected to be as much 3 feet higher than normal
early Tuesday morning.
Retailers ran short of everything from shovels and
snowblowers to basic groceries. At a Shaw's Supermarket in
Somerville, Massachusetts, canned food shelves were thinned and
checkout lines long. In Brooklyn, grocery store shelves were
stripped of bread and bottled water.
"I've been to three or four stores and I can't get any milk
or eggs," said Marcy Rivers, waiting in the snow for a bus in
Bridgeport, Connecticut. "I don't know what we are going to do
now."
SUBWAY SHUTDOWN
The brutal weather paralyzed the New York City metropolitan
area, with an 11 p.m. deadline set for suspending all subway,
bus and commuter rail service on Metro-North Railroad and Long
Island Rail Road.
While New York's subway system has shut down ahead of major
tropical storms, such as 2012's devastating Superstorm Sandy,
transit officials said this was the first time they had canceled
service solely due to snow.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a travel ban for
all but emergency vehicles on every road in 13 counties in
southern New York state, including New York City, suburban
Westchester and Long Island, with the threat of a $300 fine for
violators.
His peers in Connecticut and Massachusetts imposed similar
bans on driving.
"If you are in your car and you are on any road, town,
village, city, it doesn't matter, after 11 o'clock, you will
technically be committing a crime," Cuomo said. "It could be a
matter of life and death so caution is required."
Vacationers and business travelers faced headaches as
airlines canceled about 2,700 U.S. flights, according to
flight-tracking service FlightAware. New York authorities also
said "virtually all" flights at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday
will be canceled and cancellations at John F. Kennedy
International Airport will be "significant."
SCHOOLS CLOSED
The blizzard knocked out entertainment events including
Monday night Broadway performances and home games for the New
York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets and shut New York City's zoos,
where snow leopards, puffins and polar bears frolicked in
privacy.
The United Nations headquarters gave itself a day off on
Tuesday. East Coast schools, including New York City with the
nation's largest public school system serving 1 million
students, and universities, including Harvard and the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, canceled classes for
Tuesday.
"Hallelujah!" said Olivia Fitzsimmons, 8, looking forward to
a snow day off from elementary school in Maplewood, New Jersey.
"After the blizzard, I'm going to make a girlfriend for
him," she said standing next to a carrot-nosed snowman in her
yard.
Even Wall Street traders rushed home, although exchanges
remained open.
As much as 24 inches (60 cm) of snow from the "crippling and
potentially historic blizzard" was expected to blanket many
areas along the East Coast, the weather service said. High winds
raised the potential for power outages caused by tree limbs
falling on overhead utility lines.
STATES OF EMERGENCY
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie declared a state of
emergency and told all but the most essential government workers
to stay home on Tuesday. New Jersey Transit commuter trains will
stop running for at least one day, beginning at 10 p.m. on
Monday, he said.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Connecticut
Governor Dannel Malloy told residents to expect driving bans
later on Monday and all of Tuesday. The Boston area transit
system will be shut on Tuesday.
"We are anticipating an historic, top-five storm, based on
the snowfall," Baker said.
The biggest snowfall on record in New York City came during
the storm of Feb. 11-12, 2006, dropping 26.9 inches (68 cm),
according to the city's Office of Emergency Management.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen, Sebastien Malo, Ellen Wulfhorst,
Howard Goller and Jonathan Allen in New York, Dan Kelley in
Philadelphia, Scott Malone in Boston, Richard Weizel in Milford,
Connecticut, Roberta Rampton in New Delhi; Writing by Jonathan
Allen and Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Jeremy Laurence, Jeffrey
Benkoe and Bernard Orr)