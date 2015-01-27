(Adds closing of roads, bridges and tunnels; Uber plans for
higher prices in storm)
By Jonathan Allen and Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK/MAPLEWOOD, N.J. Jan 26 A massive,
wind-whipped blizzard slammed into the U.S. Northeast on Monday,
creating havoc for more than 60 million people and forcing New
York City to shut down on a scale not seen since Superstorm
Sandy devastated the region in 2012.
The potentially historic storm which could affect 20 percent
of the U.S. population, caused at least six states up and down
the East Coast to declare emergencies, forced the cancellation
of thousands of flights, closed schools and major mass transit
systems - including the New York City subway.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the
"life-threatening blizzard" could dump a "crippling snowfall" of
as much as 3 feet (90 cm) on the region.
Coastal flood warnings were issued, with tides in the New
York metro area expected to be as much 3 feet higher than normal
early Tuesday morning.
DRIVING PROHIBITED; BRIDGES, TUNNELS CLOSE
Driving bans in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts
brought the region to a standstill amid near white-out
conditions, with the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln and
Holland tunnels as well as major mass transportation throughout
the city closing at 11 p.m ET (0400 GMT).
States of emergency were declared in New Jersey,
Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire and
New York, where Governor Andrew Cuomo urged people to stay
indoors.
Cuomo announced a travel ban for all but emergency vehicles
on every road in 13 counties in southern New York state,
including New York City, suburban Westchester and Long Island,
with the threat of a $300 fine for violators.
"If you are in your car and you are on any road, town,
village, city, it doesn't matter, after 11 o'clock, you will
technically be committing a crime," Cuomo said. "It could be a
matter of life and death so caution is required."
Before roads closed, Uber, the app-based ride-hailing
service that has been criticized for jacking up prices at times
of high demand, told New York City customers it would charge no
more than 2.8 times the usual fare for trips during the
snowstorm.
Earlier, as mass transit began curtailing service, Wall
Street traders rushed home or hunkered down in hotels.
Exchanges, however, remained open.
The storm also poses the latest challenge to New York City
Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has been under fire in recent weeks
from police who criticized his support of public protests about
white police violence against black men. In the last major storm
de Blasio was vilified for keeping schools open.
The NWS issued a blizzard warning from New Jersey to Maine,
with conditions worsening overnight and wind gusting to over 50
mph (80 kph) in the New York City area.
With Boston expected to bear the brunt of the storm with
near hurricane force winds predicted on Tuesday, Mayor Martin
Walsh urged residents to report homeless people who need
shelter, check on elderly neighbors and stay inside for the
duration of the blizzard.
Retailers ran short of everything from shovels and
snowblowers to basic groceries. At a Shaw's Supermarket in
Somerville, Massachusetts, canned food shelves were thinned and
checkout lines long. In Brooklyn, grocery store shelves were
stripped of bread and bottled water.
"I've been to three or four stores and I can't get any milk
or eggs," said Marcy Rivers, waiting in the snow for a bus in
Bridgeport, Connecticut. "I don't know what we are going to do
now."
SUBWAY SHUTDOWN
The brutal weather paralyzed the New York City metropolitan
area, with a shutdown of all subway, bus and commuter rail
service on Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road. It
was the first time the city subway system was halted because of
snow.
New Jersey Transit said on its website it halted commuter
trains and buses late on Monday and would not resume service
until "conditions permit."
Amtrak suspended service on Tuesday between New York and
Boston, and into New York state, Vermont, Massachusetts and
Maine.
Vacationers and business travelers faced headaches as
airlines canceled around 3,000 U.S. flights, with Boston and New
York airports most heavily affected, according to
flight-tracking service FlightAware. New York authorities also
said "virtually all" flights at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday
will be canceled and cancellations at John F. Kennedy
International Airport will be "significant."
SCHOOLS CLOSED
The blizzard knocked out entertainment events including
Monday night Broadway performances and home games for the New
York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets and shut New York City's zoos,
where snow leopards, puffins and polar bears frolicked in
privacy.
The United Nations headquarters gave itself a day off on
Tuesday. East Coast schools, including New York City with the
nation's largest public school system serving 1 million
students, and universities, including Harvard and the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, canceled classes for
Tuesday.
"The beauty of this snowstorm is I have midterms this week,"
said Oliver Stoller, 13, after his school in Maplewood, New
Jersey, was canceled for Tuesday and he spent Monday night
turning his neighborhood sidewalk into a sledding path.
The biggest snowfall on record in New York City came during
the storm of Feb. 11-12, 2006, dropping 26.9 inches (68 cm),
according to the city's Office of Emergency Management.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen, Sebastien Malo, Ellen Wulfhorst,
Howard Goller and Jonathan Allen in New York, Dan Kelley in
Philadelphia, Scott Malone in Boston, Richard Weizel in Milford,
Connecticut, Roberta Rampton in New Delhi; Writing by Jonathan
Allen and Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Jeremy Laurence, Jeffrey
Benkoe and Bernard Orr)