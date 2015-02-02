(Updates with school and federal court closings in Chicago)
By Kevin Murphy
KANSAS CITY Feb 1 A major winter storm swept
through parts of the Midwest on Sunday, dumping more than a foot
(30 cm) of snow in the Chicago area before tracking toward New
England, closing schools throughout the Midwest and East.
Chicago Public Schools, the third largest public school
system in the United States, along with districts in Detroit,
Boston and Providence, Rhode Island, canceled classes for Monday
as the National Weather Service issued storm warnings and
watches continued from western Iowa into upper New England.
"Now we are worried about the winds, with blizzard warnings
and near white-out conditions," said Amy Seeley, a meteorologist
with the National Weather Service in Chicago. "It's reducing
visibilities and will cause problems for people traveling
tonight."
A half-foot (15 cm) of snow was forecast for Cleveland,
Ohio, and even more could pile up in New York City and the
Boston area, the National Weather Service said, with winds of up
to 40 mph (65 kph).
Across the country, the storm was a factor in about 2,000
flight cancellations and 2,100 flight delays, largely in
Chicago, according to the online site FlightStats.
In Champaign, Illinois, 68 homes were evacuated when a
tanker truck overturned on Interstate 57, according to a
statement from Governor Bruce Rauner's office. The tanker was
found to have no hazardous material but the freeway remained
closed late on Sunday afternoon, according to the statement.
The storm knocked out power to nearly 20,000 customers in
Illinois, the office said.
The storm path extends from which forecast up to 18 inches
(45 cm) of snow in the Chicago area.
Bitter cold weather is forecast to follow the snow across
the country. In Grand Island, Nebraska, the temperature plunged
to 7 Fahrenheit (-14 Celsius) by mid-afternoon on Sunday.
Cathy McDonagh, bar manager at Curragh Traditional Irish Pub
in northwest Chicago, said the pub was open for Super Bowl
watching, but the snow could put a damper on the festivities.
"Most people will have a house party, and judging from the
weather we won't get much of a crowd," she added.
'COZY WARM'
Eight inches (20 cm) of snow in Sioux Falls, South Dakota,
did not faze Jason Story, 36, who had plans to watch the big
game at home with his family.
"We're going to stay nice and cozy warm in the house and
watch the game," he said.
In Iowa, the storm forced the cancellation hundreds of
church services as 3 to 10 inches (7-25 cm) of snow was falling
across the state.
The storm followed a blizzard last week that pummeled parts
of the East Coast, especially New England states, where up to
three feet (90 cm) of snow piled up. New York City had prepared
for a major storm but was spared the brunt.
In Massachusetts, the forecasted snow prompted officials to
postpone proceedings scheduled for Monday in the murder trial of
ex-New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez. In Chicago,
proceedings at the U.S District Court, Northern District of
Illinois, were canceled for Monday.
Slippery and snowy roads were reported in numerous states
and the Ohio Turnpike banned travel on Sunday for some traffic,
such as vehicles with trailers. In South Dakota, a woman died on
Saturday when her car slid off an icy road, the state Department
of Public Safety said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City. Additional reporting
by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago, Kay Henderson in Des Moines and Todd
Epp in Sioux Falls, S.D.; Editing by Andre Grenon, Frances Kerry
and Sandra Maler)