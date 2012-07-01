* Triple-digit heat blankets broad swath of the country
* Restoring power could take up to a week in some areas
* Labor dispute adds to heat wave troubles in New York
WASHINGTON, July 1 Blistering heat blanketed
much of the eastern United States for the third straight day on
Sunday, after violent storms killed at least 13 people and
knocked out power to more than 3 million customers.
Emergencies were declared in Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West
Virginia and Washington D.C., on Saturday because of damage from
the storms that unleashed hurricane-force winds across and a
500-mile (800-km) stretch of the mid-Atlantic region.
The storms' rampage came as sweltering temperatures topped
100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in several southern cities,
including Atlanta, where the mercury hit an all-time record of
106 degrees F (41 C), according to Accuweather.com.
Over two dozen cities across 10 states set or tied all-time
record high temperatures on Friday and Saturday, including
Columbia, South Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Raleigh,
North Carolina.
The heat wave continued Sunday for millions of people from
the Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
Nashville broke another daily heat record Sunday, with a
high of 104 degrees(40 C), according to meteorologist Brittney
Whitehead of the National Weather Service. The old record for
the day was 101, set in 1954.
"Highs will be in the low 100s for the rest of the week,"
Whitehead said. The so-called Music City hit an all-time high
temperature on Friday when it withered under 109 (42.7 C)
degrees.
From St. Louis, Missouri, to Washington, temperatures
flirted with more all-time records.
"It is very unsafe outdoors for those susceptible to these
extreme conditions," the National Weather Service said in a
statement.
'CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE" TO POWER GRIDS
Power crews worked to restore service to homes and
businesses, and officials in some areas said the job could take
up to a week, condemning many to days without air conditioning
or even electric fans.
Utilities in Ohio, Virginia and Maryland described damage to
their power grids as catastrophic.
Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell told a news conference at
least seven weather-related deaths had been confirmed in the
state.
"The scope and scale of the power outages, affecting
virtually every region of the state, is almost unprecedented,"
McDonnell said. As of early Sunday, more than 739,000 Virginia
residents were still without power, authorities said.
Two Maryland residents died in the storm - one struck by a
falling tree in Anne Arundel County, the other electrocuted
after a tree crashed into a house in Montgomery County - said
state emergency management agency spokesman Edward Hopkins.
Maryland Emergency Management Agency spokesman Ed McDonough
said a Chesapeake Bay boater was still missing on Sunday and
639,000 customers remained without power.
In New Jersey, two cousins aged 2 and 7 were killed by a
falling tree in a state park. And in eastern Tennessee, heat was
blamed for the deaths of two brothers, aged 3 and 5, in Bradley
County. They had been playing outside in 105-degree (41 C) heat.
HEATED LABOR DISPUTE
Ohio, where one storm-related death was reported, faced
similar difficulties. Outages hit two thirds of the state with
about one million homes and businesses left without electricity.
Governor John Kasich said it could take a week to fully restore
power.
President Barack Obama authorized the Federal Emergency
Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief
efforts in the storm-ravaged state.
West Virginia was also hard-hit by storm-related outages,
with about 614,000 customers without power, said Terrance
Lively, spokesman for the state emergency management agency.
Further north, the storm caused outages from Indiana, where
135,000 customers lost power, to New Jersey, where Atlantic
County declared a state of emergency and at least 206,000
customers were without power.
In northeastern Illinois, power utility Commonwealth Edison
said outages affected about 210,000 of its customers, including
57,000 in the Chicago area, after a storm buffeted the region
with high winds and hail.
In New York, a heated labor dispute threatened to compound
problems posed by the summer heat wave, which has already put an
added strain on the electrical grid for New York City and
suburban Westchester county.
Power utility Consolidated Edison Inc locked out its
unionized workers early on Sunday after contract talks broke
down, both sides said, raising the possibility of power cuts.
The company said it had asked to extend negotiations for two
more weeks but the union, which had threatened a strike by its
8,500 workers over a new contract, refused. In response, the
firm told union members not to report for work on Sunday.
That left managers and any crews the company can hire to fix
whatever problems arise as 8.2 million New Yorkers crank up
their air conditioners to beat the heat.
Records for June were broken on Friday in Nashville,
Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.
The temperature hit at least 104 F (40 C) in all four cities,
according to the National Weather Service.