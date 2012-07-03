WASHINGTON, July 3 The eastern third of the
United States braced for more scorching temperatures on Tuesday
as nearly 1.4 million homes and businesses from Illinois to
Virginia remained without power heading into the Independence
Day holiday.
Violent weekend storms and days of oppressive heat have
killed at least 18 people in the United States. Some died when
trees fell on their homes and cars, while heat stroke killed
others.
Utilities warned that some people could be without power -
and unable to run their air conditioners - for the rest of the
week. In all, more than 1.4 million homes and businesses from
Illinois to Virginia remained without electricity on Tuesday
morning.
In hard-hit Washington, D.C., Mayor Vincent Gray expressed
frustration with the slow pace of repairs. He said the local
power company, Pepco, had told him that 90 percent of
those without power in the U.S. capital would have it restored
by Friday.
"We have had power outage after power outage in the District
of Columbia. Frankly, the people are just fed up with it. I
don't have any power in my own home," Gray told CNN.
Residents and businesses were also struggling with outages
in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania,
Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Indiana and Kentucky.
Baltimore Gas and Electric, an Exelon Corp unit,
said it had 165,000 customers still without power and
restoration was expected to run into the weekend.
"This is an act of God, and this is the way that all
utilities around the country work. This is not something that is
unique to any part of the country," spokesman Robert Gould said
on CNN.
Temperatures from 90 Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) to more than
100 F (37.7 C) were forecast from the plains to the Atlantic
Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Fourth of July holiday.
"Over the next few days much of the eastern third of the
country will see a resurgence of the heat experienced last
weekend," U.S. weather forecasters said.
The record books got a brief respite. On Sunday, 288
temperature records were set nationwide. On Monday,
Mechanicsville, Maryland, tied a record high temperature of 94
degrees F (34.4 C), set in 1983, but no heat records were
broken, the National Weather Service said.
The upper Midwest could see more severe thunderstorms like
the one that ripped down trees and power lines in northern
Minnesota and knocked out the phone system in the city of
Bemidji and soaking Duluth.
Much of the devastation to the power grid was blamed on last
weekend's rare "super derecho," a storm packing hurricane-force
winds across a 700-mile (1,100-km) stretch from the Midwest to
the Atlantic Ocean.
A derecho - Spanish for "straight" - is a long-lasting wind
storm that accompanies fast-moving thunderstorms or showers,
AccuWeather said. The most powerful derechos are called "super
derechos," described by AccuWeather as a "land hurricane."
With power lines down across the region, the U.S. government
told federal workers in the Washington area they could take
unscheduled leave or work from home on Monday and Tuesday.
Two of the largest property insurers, USAA and Nationwide,
said they had received more than 12,000 claims in total from the
weekend storms. Most were for house damage.
The storms capped a costly June for insurers, which were
already facing losses of at least $1 billion from a hailstorm
that ripped through Dallas.