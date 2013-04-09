April 9 A spring snowstorm hit Colorado on
Tuesday, cancelling flights and closing schools as forecasters
warned the middle of the United States to brace for sleet, gusty
winds, flash flooding and tornadoes.
"A dynamic storm system evolving over the central United
States will impact much of the nation with a variety of
hazards," the National Weather Service said.
Rain turned to snow overnight in the Denver area, which was
forecast to get up to 11 inches (28 cm) of snow, and
temperatures dipped into the teens.
Airline tracker FlightAware.com said 175 flights in and out
of Denver International Airport had been cancelled. Most schools
in the Denver area were closed, the Denver Post said.
Moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds were forecast for
Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Areas south and east of the snow will see sleet and freezing
rain and potentially flash flooding as the storm moves east, the
Weather Service said.
The arctic air sweeping east will mix with warm, moist air
surging north from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing heavy downpours,
damaging winds, large hail and possibly tornadoes to the central
part of the nation.
The tornado season in the United States typically starts in
the Gulf Coast states in the late winter, and then moves north
with the warming weather, peaking around May and trailing off by
July.
