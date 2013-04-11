(Updates with damage from tornadoes in Missouri, Arkansas)
By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 10 Spring storms
unleashed heavy snow, rain and high winds, including tornadoes,
across parts of the central United States on Wednesday, leaving
thousands of residents and businesses without power and causing
scattered property damage.
At least three people were taken to the hospital with
injuries attributed to severe weather in Van Buren County,
Arkansas, where an apparent twister tore through a church near
the town of Clinton, damaged other buildings and uprooted trees,
officials said.
Electricity was knocked out to some 4,000 customers
Wednesday night, nearly half of them around Clinton, utility
officials reported.
In Missouri, about 15 homes were damaged by high winds
believed to be from tornado activity in the suburbs west and
northwest of St. Louis, the bulk of them in the community of
Hazelwood, said Bill Roach, a spokesman for the St. Louis County
office of emergency management.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency
and issued a bulletin saying that "a system of strong storms and
tornadoes caused damage in the St. Louis region and other areas
of the state."
It said an unspecified number of tornado touchdowns were
confirmed in the St. Louis area but gave no estimates of damage.
Roach said some homes sustained extensive damage, including
one hit by a large, fallen tree, and that the storm cluttered
many roads with debris, but no injuries were reported in the
area.
"We dodged a bullet again," he told Reuters.
The storms struck after dark as forecasters tracked a line
of severe weather stretching from Arkansas through Missouri into
Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
To the north, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton signed an
emergency order allowing the National Guard to call up personnel
as needed to provide for recovery and shelter in southern
Minnesota, where an ice storm caused widespread power outages.
The National Weather service forecast up to a foot of snow
(30 cm) in an area stretching across central Minnesota. Freezing
rain and ice downed power lines and trees in southwest
Minnesota, emergency management officials there said.
Heavy snow in South Dakota prompted state offices to close
on Wednesday, as more than 2 feet (60 cm) of snow was falling.
North Dakota also saw heavy snow, and Kansas City was under a
flash-flood warning due to heavy rainfall.
The severe conditions set in on Tuesday, grounding nearly
500 flights out of Denver International Airport and dropping
hail, some tennis ball-sized, through Texas and Oklahoma.
But conditions in the Plains were tamer on Wednesday. Denver
International reported clear runways and a resumption of normal
flight schedules.
The heavy rain and snow should benefit areas of the Plains
that have been stricken by persistent drought. Soil moisture
levels have been so depleted that farmers have been fearful they
may not be able to produce a crop this year. But the bout of
precipitation helps, weather service meteorologist Greg Carbin
said.
"We'll take everything we can get even if it comes with a
little bit of hail and wind," he said. "There are aspects of
this system that are actually quite beneficial."
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Additional reporting
by Steve Olafson in Oklahoma City; David Bailey in Minneapolis;
and Suzi Parker in Little Rock, Arkansas; Writing by Steve
Gorman; Editing by Scott Malone, Richard Chang, Bill Trott and
Peter Cooney)