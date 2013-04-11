By Carey Gillam
| KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 11
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 11 A severe storm
spawning hail, driving rain and a possible tornado roared
through parts of Missouri and Arkansas overnight leaving a trail
of damage in its wake, as a broader storm system stretched from
Texas to Pennsylvania.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency in
the St. Louis area where about 25 homes in the suburb of
Hazelwood sustained damage from high winds and falling trees.
Winds of 40 to 70 miles per hour (65-115 kph) were noted
through the area, with a gust of 101 miles per hour (163 kph)
clocked southwest of St. Louis, according to the National
Weather Service.
While the worst of the damage was noted in Missouri and
Arkansas, severe weather, including hail and high winds, was
reported from northeast Texas through Pennsylvania and into New
York, said Bill Bunting, a meteorologist with the National
Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.
"It is a bit unusual this time of year to see it over that
broad an area," he said. "It is a fairly strong storm system."
Bunting said it appeared one or more tornadoes may have
touched down overnight in Missouri and Arkansas but the swirling
winds were not yet confirmed as twisters.
No serious injuries were reported in Missouri. But in
neighboring Arkansas at least four people were taken to the
hospital with injuries attributed to the severe weather after an
apparent twister tore through a church near the town of Clinton,
damaging several buildings and uprooting trees, officials said.
Eight homes and a church were destroyed in the north-central
part of Arkansas, officials said, and electricity was knocked
out to some 4,000 customers.
Severe thunderstorms were possible for Thursday into Friday
for the central and eastern Gulf states into the Carolinas and
parts of southern Virginia, according to the Storm Prediction
Center.
The storm system has been crawling eastward the last few
days, bringing hail, freezing rain and high winds to Texas,
Oklahoma and Kansas while dumping heavy snow in Colorado and
northern states of South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton on Wednesday signed an
emergency order allowing the National Guard to call up personnel
as needed to provide for recovery and shelter in southern
Minnesota, where an ice storm caused widespread power outages.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, David
Bailey in Minneapolis and Suzi Parker in Little Rock, Arkansas;
Editing by Scott Malone and Bob Burgdorfer)