Nov 23 A dangerous storm that brought snow and
drenching rains to the southwestern United States is threatening
Thanksgiving travel for millions of people in the eastern
states, weather forecasters said on Saturday.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to the Southeast
on Tuesday and then turn north and move up the East Coast,
possibly disrupting travel through Wednesday, according to the
online meteorologists at AccuWeather.com.
"If the storm hugs the coast and develops to its full
potential, it could be a flight nightmare, not only for
travelers in the East, but also throughout the nation,"
according to AccuWeather.com's Evan Myers.
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most heavily
traveled in the United States. Some 39 million people are
expected to hit the roads from Wednesday to Sunday, centering
around the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, the travel group
AAA said earlier this week.
About 3 million people will fly to their destinations,
according to the AAA.
The rain and snow has already been linked to several deaths.
It has stranded motorists and caused traffic accidents
throughout California, Arizona and Nevada.
In Oakland, California, a man was killed on Thursday when a
power line fell and electrocuted him, according to the Contra
Costa Times. Another man died trying to avoid debris in a
roadway, the newspaper reported.
Early on Saturday morning near Sulphur Springs, Texas, the
driver of a bus carrying Willie Nelson's band apparently lost
control and crashed into a highway overpass support. One band
member, Paul English, broke his hip in the accident.
The National Weather Service said a significant winter storm
was expected for the southern Plains states to last
through Sunday night.
AccuWeather predicted the storm will hit coastal Texas and
Louisiana on Monday, head east along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday
and then expand northward.
The exact track of the storm as it heads up the East Coast
Tuesday night into Wednesday night is still unknown and holds
the key to whether the region will see dry weather, rain or
snow, AccuWeather said.
The rain could be heavy enough to delay flights in New
Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, North Carolina and other airports,
AccuWeather reported.
The National Weather Service said through this weekend, an
Arctic front is bringing the coldest weather so far this season
-- chilly weather in Texas, sleet and freezing rain to the
southern Plains states and very frigid weather expected on the
East Coast on Sunday.
(Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and
Gunna Dickson)