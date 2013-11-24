Nov 24 Snow continued to fall in the U.S.
Southwest on Sunday in a storm system that may snarl
Thanksgiving travel as it heads east, while biting Arctic winds
plunged much of the East Coast to sub-freezing temperatures, the
National Weather Service said.
Forecasters have warned that the winter storm now in the
Southwest could cause flight delays and icy roads for some of
the millions of people traveling for Thursday's Thanksgiving
holiday depending on the path it takes as it heads toward the
East Coast.
"There's still a whole lot of uncertainty," Lora Wilson, a
National Weather Service meteorologist, said in an interview.
For now, the forecast was for heavy rain on Tuesday and
Wednesday for much of the East Coast and Central Plains.
"If that's the case it will be your typical
soggy-rainy-delay-type situation," she said, adding that skies
will largely clear for Thanksgiving itself and the rest of the
weekend.
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most heavily
traveled in the United States. Some 39 million people are
expected to hit the roads from Wednesday to Sunday, centering
around Thanksgiving Day, travel group AAA said earlier this
week.
About 3 million people will fly to their destinations,
according to AAA.
Up to two inches (5 cm) of snow was predicted to fall in
northern Texas and central Oklahoma on Sunday, the National
Weather Service said. The storm has been linked to several fatal
icy road accidents in Texas and New Mexico.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to the Southeast
on Tuesday before heading north up the East Coast.
Meanwhile, an "Arctic airmass" was expected to chill much of
the Central Plains and the East Coast through Monday, the
advisory said, with wind-chill temperatures dropping into the
single digits overnight in some places.
"These conditions would even be considered cold by January
standards," the advisory said. "The only warm weather across the
country will be in California, the lower elevations of Arizona,
and Florida."
(Reporting By Jonathan Allen; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Sandra Maler)