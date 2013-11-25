WASHINGTON Nov 25 Thanksgiving travelers may face obstacles as wet weather combines with subfreezing temperatures to bring snow, sleet and rain to the East Coast of the United States, the National Weather Service said on Monday.

Separately, parts of Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and northern Arkansas were under winter storm watches or advisories on Monday as freezing rain hit east Texas and the lower Mississippi valley, the weather service said in a statement.

Wet weather from the northern Gulf of Mexico is expected to dump 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 cm) of rain on the South as it heads up the East Coast, the weather service said.

Light snow and freezing rain is likely to start on Tuesday as the front moves northeastward and mixes with subfreezing temperatures in the mid-Atlantic and New England, it said.

As temperatures rise later in the week, "widespread moderate to heavy rain is likely from Tuesday night into Wednesday, and this will likely cause travel issues for Thanksgiving travelers," the National Weather Service said.

The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the most heavily traveled in the United States. Some 39 million people are expected to hit the roads from Wednesday to Sunday, centering around Thanksgiving Day, travel group AAA said last week.

The bad weather contributed to the cancellation of 439 flights in the United States on Monday, with 180 of them at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to FlightAware.com, which tracks delays and cancellations.

At least 13 people were killed in storm-related accidents over the weekend in Oklahoma, Texas, California, New Mexico and Arizona, according to NBCNews.com.

In the Rocky Mountains, the winter storm brought 39 inches (99 cm) of snow near Vallecito, Colorado, and 17 inches (43 cm) at Red River, New Mexico, the National Weather Service said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Von Ahn)