WASHINGTON Nov 25 Thanksgiving travelers may
face obstacles as wet weather combines with subfreezing
temperatures to bring snow, sleet and rain to the East Coast of
the United States, the National Weather Service said on Monday.
Separately, parts of Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and
northern Arkansas were under winter storm watches or advisories
on Monday as freezing rain hit east Texas and the lower
Mississippi valley, the weather service said in a statement.
Wet weather from the northern Gulf of Mexico is expected to
dump 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 cm) of rain on the South as it
heads up the East Coast, the weather service said.
Light snow and freezing rain is likely to start on Tuesday
as the front moves northeastward and mixes with subfreezing
temperatures in the mid-Atlantic and New England, it said.
As temperatures rise later in the week, "widespread moderate
to heavy rain is likely from Tuesday night into Wednesday, and
this will likely cause travel issues for Thanksgiving
travelers," the National Weather Service said.
The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the most heavily traveled
in the United States. Some 39 million people are expected to hit
the roads from Wednesday to Sunday, centering around
Thanksgiving Day, travel group AAA said last week.
The bad weather contributed to the cancellation of 439
flights in the United States on Monday, with 180 of them at
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to
FlightAware.com, which tracks delays and cancellations.
At least 13 people were killed in storm-related accidents
over the weekend in Oklahoma, Texas, California, New Mexico and
Arizona, according to NBCNews.com.
In the Rocky Mountains, the winter storm brought 39 inches
(99 cm) of snow near Vallecito, Colorado, and 17 inches (43 cm)
at Red River, New Mexico, the National Weather Service said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Von
Ahn)