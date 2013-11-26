By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Nov 26 A powerful storm dumped heavy
rain and snow over much of the eastern United States on Tuesday,
threatening to snarl travel plans for millions of people over
the busy Thanksgiving holiday, forecasters said.
The Atlantic coast into New England will be drenched with 2
to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) of rain by late Wednesday, the day
before Thanksgiving, as the storm moves northeast out of the
South, said the National Weather Service.
The windswept rain will pound the Atlantic corridor from
Richmond, Virginia, as far north as Portland, Maine, likely
causing poor visibility, flight delays and urban flooding, said
online forecasters Accuweather.com.
The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the nation's busiest
travel times. Some 39 million travelers are expected on the
roads between Wednesday and Sunday, centering on Thanksgiving
Day, travel group AAA has said.
"The timing of the storm could not come at a worst time,"
said Alex Sosnowski, Accuweather.com senior meteorologist.
Snow on the flanks of the rainstorm is likely to cause
travel delays in Boston, Columbus, Ohio, Pittsburgh and Buffalo,
New York, while the storm's wind-driven rain will slow travel
from Atlanta to New York, Accuweather.com said.
Late on Tuesday, flight delays were reported in Charlotte,
North Carolina, Philadelphia, Memphis and Baltimore, Maryland.
Where the start of the holiday travel period was smooth,
travelers were bracing for trouble.
At New York's LaGuardia Airport, Terry Colley, 59, an
operations manager for a company in Memphis, said he and his
wife came to the airport four hours early in case of delays,
although their fears were as yet unfounded.
"So far, so good," he said.
At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the
world's busiest, Michelle Duncan, a 26-year-old graduate student
from Chicago, arrived to spend Thanksgiving with a friend. She
expressed surprise that her trip had been relatively
hassle-free.
"I'm sure tomorrow it's going to be chaos," she said.
Forecasters added that freezing rain was expected to coat
the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia and West Virginia.
More than a foot (30.5 cm) of snow could fall in western
Pennsylvania, western New York and Vermont before skies clear on
Thursday, they said.
But those clear skies will bring winds of 15 to 25 miles per
hour (24 to 40 km), gusting higher, and temperatures below
freezing in the northeastern United States, said Bruce Terry,
lead forecaster with the National Weather Service.
"We've got everything with this - real heavy rains, (at) the
lower elevations a band of freezing rain, heavy snows and then
behind it, wind," he said.
The giant character balloons in the Macy's
Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York may be grounded if the winds
are too strong. City regulations bar the huge balloons from
flying when sustained winds top 23 miles per hour (37 km per
hour), and gusts exceed 34 mph (55 kph).
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a winter weather
warning and urged motorists to use extreme caution.