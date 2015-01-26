Jan 26 A big winter storm on the U.S. East Coast
has postponed the sale of nearly $300 million of municipal
bonds, according to market sources on Monday.
A $209.5 million bond issue for Texas' Katy Independent
School District, which was scheduled to price on Tuesday through
J.P. Morgan Securities, was put on the day-to-day calendar, a
source said.
A handful of competitive offerings from local government and
school issuers in Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey
and Connecticut pushed their pricing dates to the end of this
week or next week, according to postponement notices from data
company Ipreo.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog in Chicago and Lisa Lambert in
Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)