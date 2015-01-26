NEW YORK Jan 26 A group that represents bond
dealers and investors recommended on Monday the U.S. bond market
operate its normal business hours even as a potentially historic
blizzard threatens to disrupt activities along the U.S. East
Coast.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
said in a statement, "At this time, we recommend fixed-income
markets remain open."
The group said it activated its emergency command center and
remains in close coordination with key stakeholders across the
public and private sector.
It said it continues to closely monitor the situation posed
by the winter storm, which is predicted to dump up to 3 feet of
snow in areas of the East Coast in the coming day.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)