Jan 26 Uber, the app-based ride-hailing service
that has attracted criticism for jacking up prices at times of
high demand, has told New York City customers that it will
charge no more than 2.8 times the usual fare for trips during
the snowstorm that began hitting the city on Monday.
The company is hoping to head off charges of price gouging
after it raised fares by much higher multiples during Hurricane
Sandy in 2012, which resulted in a flood of criticism that it
was taking advantage of stricken customers.
"Due to the State of Emergency declared in New York City,
prices will not exceed 2.8x the normal fare," Uber said in an
email to users of its app on Monday.
The U.S. Northeast on Monday braced for a massive, crippling
blizzard that could dump as much as three feet of snow as tens
of millions of people were urged to stay home and airlines
canceled thousands of flights.
Uber said all proceeds will be donated to the American Red
Cross to support relief efforts from the storm.
The company said the fee policy is in line with an agreement
it signed with the State of New York's attorney general in July
last year that was designed to prevent massive price surges.
It was not immediately clear whether New York City Mayor
Bill de Blasio intends to protest Uber's policy.
"That's the law, that you cannot price gouge in the context
of an emergency," said De Blasio at a briefing with reporters
about the snowstorm earlier on Monday.
"I think it would be immoral to charge people extra because
there's a natural disaster going on," he said when asked whether
Uber and other car services should suspend the practice of
raising prices at times of high demand.
Uber warned that some cars may be late arriving and may not
be able to take passengers to their destinations if blocked by
uncleared snow.
