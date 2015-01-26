NEW YORK Jan 25 United Airlines will cancel all Tuesday flights at airports in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, due to warnings for a historic blizzard expected to reach the East Coast on Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman said.

The company will limit operations beginning Monday evening at the Newark, LaGuardia, and John F. Kennedy airports in the New York area. Service at Washington Dulles will be uninterrupted on Monday. United will be waiving flight change fees that would otherwise apply. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese)