NEW YORK Jan 25 The U.S. National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the New York City area from Monday afternoon until Tuesday, saying heavy snow was expected to fall in the region.

"Crippling and potentially historic blizzard to impact the area from late Monday into Tuesday, it said on Sunday, saying as much as 30 inches (76 cm) could fall in some areas. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Peter Cooney)