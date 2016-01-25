A license plate is obscured by snow and ice in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker uses a snowblower to clear snow from Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman walks during a snowstorm at Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A snowman is pictured in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An intense blizzard has dumped 25.1 inches (63.8 cm) of snow in New York City's Central Park, the National Weather Service said on Saturday, ranking it No.3 among the city's worst snow storms.

The following are the five worst snowstorms to hit the largest city in the United States before this week, according to the NWS:

- 26.9 inches (68.3 cm), February 11-12, 2006

- 25.8 inches (65.5 cm), December 26-27, 1947

- 21.0 inches (53.3 cm), March 12-14, 1888

- 20.9 inches (53.1 cm), February 25-26, 2010

- 20.2 inches (51.3 cm), January 7-8, 1996

The deepest snowfall from the blizzard paralyzing the U.S. East Coast has been recorded at 40 inches (102 cm) in Glengary, West Virginia, the National Weather Service said.

It said about 28.3 inches (72 cm) had fallen at Dulles International Airport, 26 miles (42 km) west of Washington as of Saturday evening, one of the capital's biggest storms.

(Reporting By Barbara Goldberg and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool)