By Susan Guyett
| INDIANAPOLIS, March 3
INDIANAPOLIS, March 3 Powerful tornadoes
raked across a wide swath of the U.S. Midwest and South on
Friday, killing at least 27 people in three states and
bringing the death toll to at least 40 from a week of deadly
late-winter storms.
The twisters splintered homes, damaged a prison and tossed
around vehicles across the region, leaving at least 13 people
dead in southern Indiana, another 12 in neighboring Kentucky and
two more in Ohio, officials said. In all, the latest line of
storms battered a band of states from Ohio and Indiana on
southward to Alabama.
"We are no match for Mother Nature at her worst," Indiana
Governor Mitch Daniels said in a statement, adding that he would
visit the stricken southeast corner of the state on
Saturday.
Another possible storm-related death occurred in Henryville,
Indiana, where television images showed homes blown apart.
Televised video taken from the air showed rescue workers in
Indiana picking through one splintered house, residents sifting
through the ruins of a home, and a school bus thrown into a
building. Several warehouse-like structures had their roofs
ripped off.
Major Chuck Adams of the sheriff's office in Indiana's Clark
County said there was extensive damage to a school in Henryville
but said: "All the children are out. No injuries to any of them,
just minor scrapes and abrasions."
An Indiana official confirmed 13 deaths from the tornadoes
on Friday, in four southeastern counties. A spokesman for
Kentucky's Department of Public Health reported a statewide
death toll of 12, while Ohio officials said there were two
deaths in a single county.
"There's a possibility we could have additional fatalities,"
in southwestern Ohio said Kathy Lehr, the director of public
information in Clermont County.
The Ohio victims were a 54-year-old man and a 64-year-old
woman who was a city council member in the town of Moscow, Lehr
said. Many homes in the county had suffered damage, including
some in which buildings were swept off their foundations.
Storm warnings were issued throughout the day from the
Midwest to the Southeast, and schools and businesses were closed
ahead of the storms after a series of tornadoes earlier in the
week killed 13 people in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and
Tennessee.
"We may not be done yet," said John Hart, a meteorologist at
the Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman,
Oklahoma.
As night fell and temperatures cooled, the line of storms
appeared to weaken somewhat as they traveled eastward, but the
National Weather Service warned of another possible outbreak of
tornadic weather in Saturday's early hours.
Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes were likely over an area
stretching from Indiana and Ohio into Kentucky, Tennessee,
Mississippi and Alabama.
This week's violent storms raised fears that 2012 will be
another bad year for tornadoes after 550 deaths in the United
States were blamed on twisters last year, the deadliest year in
nearly a century, according to the Weather Service.
The highest death tolls were from an April outbreak in
Alabama and Mississippi that claimed 364 lives, and from a May
tornado in Joplin, Missouri, that killed 161 people. There were
two tornado-related deaths earlier this year in Alabama.
STRUCK FOR SECOND YEAR
Alabama's Madison County, which was struck by a tornado
during last April's deadly outbreak, was hit again on Friday by
a tornado that took a similar path. An emergency management
official said seven people had been transported to hospitals.
"There were two storms that moved across the area, very
close together, almost attached to each other," National Weather
Service meteorologist Chris Darden said. The Weather service
said the damage was from an EF-2 tornado with winds of 120 miles
per hour that took a similar path to a devastating tornado on
April 27, 2011.
Authorities said 40 homes were destroyed and 150 damaged in
two northern Alabama counties on Friday.
A prison, Limestone Correctional Facility, was in the path
of the storm, Alabama officials said. High winds caused roof
damage to two dormitories, forcing 300 inmates to be moved to
elsewhere in the facility.
No one was seriously injured at the prison and there were no
risks of prisoners escaping, though there was damage to some
perimeter fencing and a canteen, said Brian Corbett, a spokesman
for the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Multiple tornadoes also struck Tennessee and along the Ohio
River valley in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.
In Kentucky, a small trailer park, a fire station and a few
homes in Trimble County were destroyed by suspected tornadoes
about 40 miles (63 km) northwest of Louisville, the
Kentucky State Police said. The fire house and trailer park in
Milton "were down to the ground," said the state police's Kevin
Woosley.
Nashville was pounded by rain and hail, and suspected
tornadoes struck twice, hours apart, in eastern Tennessee near
Chattanooga. Among the places hit was the valley below historic
Lookout Mountain.
"We've had 29 injuries in the state, but no fatalities,"
said Dean Flener of the Tennessee emergency management agency.
Storm damage to transmission lines in Tennessee forced
operators to reduce the output of the Tennessee Valley
Authority's 1,126-megawatt Unit 2 at the Sequoyah nuclear plant
to 70 percent from full power, a spokeswoman said.
More than 57,000 customers served by providers in the TVA
service area were without power in north Alabama, western
Kentucky and southeast Tennessee, the power supplier said.
High winds downed power lines in the Atlanta area, pitching
more than a thousand homes into darkness, and officials warned
residents about torn lines becoming entangled in trees.