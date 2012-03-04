* Twisters hit Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Alabama, Georgia
* Lucky escape for 40 at Kentucky school
* Insurance industry braces for heavy losses
By Susan Guyett and John D. Stoll
HENRYVILLE, Ind./CRITTENDEN, Ken., March 3 (Reuters) -
Rescue teams and residents combed through storm-wrecked towns
to assess damage on Saturday from a chain of tornadoes that
cut a 1,000-mile swath of destruction from the Midwest to the
Gulf of Mexico, as the death toll crept up to at least 37
people.
The fast-moving twisters spawned by massive thunderstorms
splintered blocks of homes, damaged schools and a prison, and
tossed around vehicles like toys, killing 18 people in Kentucky,
14 in neighboring Indiana, three in Ohio and one in Alabama,
officials said. Georgia also reported a storm-related death.
"We're not unfamiliar with Mother Nature's wrath out here in
Indiana," Governor Mitch Daniels told CNN during a visit to the
stricken southeast corner of the state.
"But this is about as serious as we've seen in the years
since I've been in this job," he said, standing against the
backdrop of the hard-hit town of Henryville.
Friday's storms came on top of severe weather earlier in the
week in the Midwest and brought the overall death toll from the
unseasonably early storms this week to at least 50 people.
Tornadoes smashed Indiana and Kentucky terribly hard, with
Alabama, Georgia, Ohio and Tennessee overrun as well.
President Barack Obama called the governors of Indiana,
Kentucky and Ohio to offer condolences and assure them that the
federal government was ready to help if needed, the White House
said.
Television footage from some of the worst-hit towns in
Indiana and Kentucky showed houses ripped from their
foundations, trees downed and stripped of their foliage, and
rubble scattered across wide swathes of land.
In Georgia, light planes were lifted off the tarmac of a
regional airport in Paulding County and thrown back onto the
ground. In Indiana, a school bus was slammed into a building.
Tony Williams, 46, owner of the Chelsea General Store in
southern Indiana, said four people died in the Chelsea area,
including 4-year-old Daylin Terry Jackson and his
great-grandparents, Terry and Carol Jackson, both in their late
60s.
The boy and his mother, Amanda Jackson, were in a basement
when the storm hit on Friday afternoon, and he was torn from her
arms by the tornado. The mother survived, but her grandparents
who were upstairs both died.
"She was in the cellar with the boy when the tornado hit. It
blew him right out of her hands," Williams said. "They found the
bodies in the field outside," he added, referring to Daylin and
his great-grandparents.
Williams said 60 school children took refuge in his store
overnight.
TODDLER HURT BUT ALIVE
In one sign of hope amid the destruction, a 2-year-old girl,
orphaned by the tornado, was found alive but badly hurt in a
field in southeast Indiana miles from her home after a twister
cut through the area, authorities said.
The toddler, who remained in critical condition in a
Kentucky hospital, was with members of her extended family. But
her parents, a 2-month-old sister and a 3-year-old brother were
all killed before she was found, said Cis Gruebbel, a
spokeswoman for Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville, where
the child has been since Friday evening.
"When she was brought down here they didn't know who she
was," said Brian Rublein, another Kosair spokesman. "At last
report she was in critical condition."
In Henryville, birthplace of Harland David "Colonel"
Sanders, who founded the Kentucky Fried Chicken fast-food chain,
ground zero for the storm was a downtown complex housing an
elementary, junior high and high school, where 1,400 students
gather on a normal day.
Nearly all them were evacuated on Friday before the tornado
struck. But about 40 staff and students who were the last to
leave on school buses turned back when they saw ominous signs of
the approaching storm in the sky.
They took shelter in an inner office in the elementary
school where they rode out the tornado, even as it ripped the
front off the building, leaving a dangling mess of twisted metal
and insulation.
"We could have been in big trouble," said Pam Horton, the
elementary school treasurer. "I will never take tornado warnings
lightly again."
"It's shocking," Henryville High School Principal Troy
Albert told a local TV station. He said he was "just amazed"
that everyone at the school eventually managed to get out
safely.
One of the school buses was flipped onto its side by the
storm. Another sat with its engine sheared clean off the chassis
and its rear end embedded in the front of Budroe's restaurant, a
diner across the street where other residents had taken shelter.
Astonishingly, only one resident of the town died, according
to rescue officials.
In the Kentucky town of Crittenden, where tornadoes ripped
roofs off houses and damaged apartment blocks, low-security
prisoners in orange jackets were brought in to help with
clean-up efforts.
INSURANCE LOSSES
The band of tornadoes, with at least several dozen sightings
and touchdowns, has already been compared to the "Super
Outbreak" of twisters of April 1974, one of the largest and most
violent in the United States.
Friday's storms came less than a year after a series of
tornadoes caused some of the worst insured losses in U.S.
history, and the insurance industry is likely facing substantial
costs again..
An Indiana official confirmed 14 deaths from the tornadoes
on Friday, in four southeastern counties. A spokeswoman for the
Kentucky governor reported a statewide death toll of 18, while
Ohio officials said there were three deaths in a single county.
In Georgia, an 83-year-old woman was found dead near a
drainage pipe after she wandered from her home in severe weather
on Friday, possibly to seek better shelter. A public safety
official said she may have died after water rose in the pipe.
Storm warnings had been issued throughout the day on Friday
from the Midwest to the Southeast, and schools and businesses
were closed ahead of the storms after the series of tornadoes
earlier in the week that killed 13 people in Kansas, Missouri,
Illinois and Tennessee.
This week's violent storms raised fears that 2012 will be
another bad year for tornadoes after 550 deaths in the United
States were blamed on twisters last year, the deadliest year in
nearly a century, according to the National Weather Service.
The highest death tolls were from an outbreak last April in
Alabama and Mississippi that claimed 364 lives, and from a May
tornado in Joplin, Missouri, that killed 161 people.
Authorities said 40 homes were destroyed and 150 damaged in
two northern Alabama counties on Friday. One person died in a
home in Tallapoosa County, according to Joe Paul Boone, the
director of the local Emergency Management Agency.
Alabama officials said a prison, Limestone Correctional
Facility, sustained roof damage to two dormitories, forcing 300
inmates to be moved elsewhere in the facility.
No one was seriously injured at the prison and there were no
risks of prisoners escaping, though there was damage to some
perimeter fencing and a canteen, said Brian Corbett, a spokesman
for the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Tornadoes also struck along the Ohio River Valley in
Illinois.