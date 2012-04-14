OKLAHOMA CITY, April 14 Residents of Oklahoma,
Nebraska and Kansas braced for a major tornado outbreak
predicted for Saturday, and officials in Oklahoma City said a
small twister already had touched down there.
No injuries were reported from the tornado in southwest
Oklahoma City early Saturday. One home had major roof damage,
and trees, power lines and fences were down, said Kristy Yager,
a spokeswoman for Oklahoma City.
Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are expected Saturday
afternoon and evening over central and eastern Kansas, central
and eastern Nebraska and central and north central Oklahoma, the
National Weather Service said.
The weather service called it a "potentially very dangerous
situation" and said severe storms are also possible from north
Texas to Iowa to South Dakota and Minnesota.
"The storm environment appears to be very favorable for
supercell thunderstorms capable of producing very large hail and
damaging tornadoes for long paths from late afternoon until at
least midnight," said an advisory from the National Weather
Service. "Fast-moving tornadoes continuing after dark will
heighten the risk to life and property."
Large cities that could be affected include Omaha and
Lincoln in Nebraska; Topeka and Wichita in Kansas; and Oklahoma
City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, the weather service said.
"Especially with it being a weekend, we really want to make
sure that the public is aware that this is a serious threat and
make sure that people are prepared," said Keli Cain, a
spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.
On Friday, a tornado was seen near the University of
Oklahoma campus in Norman just after 4 p.m. local time - the
same town that holds the National Storm Prediction Center,
according to Rick Smith, a National Weather Service
meteorologist.
The tornado ripped roofs from buildings, downed power lines
and uprooted trees across Norman, a town of 110,000 people 20
miles (32 km) south of Oklahoma City, television images showed.
City Hall was among the structures damaged, Cain said.
