(Updates with detail from Wisconsin)
Dec 20 Holiday travelers heading home for
Christmas may face some rough going this weekend as a winter
storm threatens tornadoes, floods, snow and ice for a wide swath
of the United States.
Forecasters are predicting up to a foot (30 cm) of snow for
some parts of the Midwest, while other states slightly to the
east already have flood watches in effect. Snow had already
begun in parts of Idaho and Oregon by late afternoon on Friday,
and was expected to continue on Saturday.
Some 94.5 million people in the United States are expected
to be on the roads traveling at least 50 miles (80 km) from Dec.
21 to Jan. 1, according to the AAA, an automotive group.
One of them, Emily Williams, a 25-year-old graduate student
at Notre Dame University near South Bend, Indiana, will be
driving more than 12 hours through the soaking rains and severe
storms expected on Saturday to her family's home in Ocean
Springs, Mississippi.
"It's going to be raining or foggy for my whole drive, so I
am worried about slick roads, visibility and - of course - other
drivers," said Williams.
In Wisconsin, icy morning roads and freezing rain led Dan
and Rosemary O'Brien to put off by several hours their planned
departure for a 150-mile trip to visit relatives in Racine.
"You could hit a bad patch in the road and then you're bad,"
said Dan O'Brien, 70, at a Wendy's restaurant south of Milwaukee
where the couple had taken a break Friday afternoon.
In addition to the icy Midwest woes, tornadoes are
threatened along the central Gulf Coast on Saturday night,
according to the National Weather Service, which is also
predicting heavy snow for northern New England.
Williams hopes to be home before the tornadoes hit.
On Saturday, rain and thunderstorms are expected to begin an
onslaught from the Texas panhandle through the Ohio Valley, with
damaging winds and flooding likely in some areas, according to
the National Weather Service.
Severe weather with potential tornado activity threatens the
Southern Plains states of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi,
according to the Weather Channel.
Further south along the East Coast, where temperatures could
reach record highs of 60 to 70 Fahrenheit (16 to 21 Celsius)
over the weekend, travelers would do well to get in most of
their road time before a cold front hits the region on Sunday
evening, according to Accuweather.com.
Downpours and high winds are then expected to pummel states
from Georgia to New York with icy conditions forecast in
northern New England, making for poor travel conditions there
late Sunday and Monday.
The bad weather is expected to give way to sunny skies and
moderate temperatures over most of the United States by
Christmas Eve on Tuesday, with some patches of snow and rain but
mostly mild conditions, said meteorologist Chris Dolce of the
Weather Channel.
"The map really clears out," he said.
(Reporting by Emily LeCoz in Jackson, Mississippi; Heide
Brandes in Oklahoma City; Karen Brooks in Austin, Texas; Brendan
O'Brien in Milwaukee and Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento; Editing
by Scott Malone, Leslie Gevirtz and Lisa Shumaker)