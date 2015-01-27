(Corrects eighth paragraph to show governor, not mayor has
oversight of New York subway system)
By Scott Malone, Jill Serjeant and Laila Kearney
BOSTON/NEW YORK Jan 27 A blizzard swept across
the northeastern United States on Tuesday, dropping as much as 2
feet (60 cm) of snow across Massachusetts and Connecticut even
as its impact on New York City fell short of dire predictions.
The governors of New York and New Jersey lifted travel bans
they had imposed a day earlier and New York City's subway system
restarted after being closed for 10 hours, though officials
urged people to stay off snow-covered roadways.
"YUP, IT SNOWED!" headlined New York's Daily News tabloid,
taking matters in stride, the way New Yorkers typically pride
themselves on doing.
Police said a teenager died late on Monday when he crashed
into a lamppost on a street where he was snow-tubing on Long
Island, one of the hardest hit areas in New York state.
The National Weather Service lifted its blizzard warning for
the New York City area, but throughout the region offices were
closed, schools were shut, some roads remained impassable, and
thousands of flights were canceled or delayed.
A blizzard warning remained in effect for much of
Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where snow was expected to fall
throughout the day at a rate as high as 2 to 3 inches (5 to 8
cm) an hour.
Boston could receive up to 25 inches (64 cm) of
accumulation, approaching the record of 27.5 inches (69.85 cm)
set in February 2003.
Some in New York criticized the aggressive warnings of
officials including Governor Andrew Cuomo, who for the first
time in history ordered the city's round-the-clock subways to
close for a snowstorm. Officials with vivid memories of
disasters including 2012's Superstorm Sandy defended their
actions.
Stuck at home, Northeasterners spent their energy on social
media, filling Twitter and Facebook with photos of snow drifts
covering the doors of their homes and what appeared to be a
person in Boston dressed as the Yeti, a mythical abominable
snowman, on hashtags including "#snowmaggeddon2015" and
"#blizzardof2015."
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie joked with Twitter
followers that it was "too cold" to wear the fleece jacket he
had sported in photos after Sandy.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker broke with his
predecessor's tradition of wearing a fleece vest bearing a
state emergency management agency logo, opting instead for a
business suit he called his work uniform.
Some cab drivers in New York doubled fares and sought to
pack additional passengers into their vehicles as office workers
headed to their jobs.
The New York Stock Exchange, owned by Intercontinental
Exchange Inc, opened as usual. Nasdaq OMX Group
, and BATS Global Markets also expected to stay open for
normal operating hours on Tuesday.
'PLAYING IT SAFE'
New Yorkers were divided on whether officials had
over-reacted in ordering dramatic shutdowns ahead of the storm.
"The mayor might have blown it this time but he was probably
just playing it safe," said Manny Martinez, 55, as he salted his
driveway in New York's Brooklyn borough.
Others were frustrated that officials had preemptively shut
the subway and ordered cabs off the roads.
"This made it a little difficult to go to my job. I usually
take a taxi, but no taxis today," said Greg Noble, 29, as he
walked briskly to his maintenance job some 30 city blocks from
his Manhattan home.
Cuomo defended the decisions, which had included a driving
ban in New York City and its surrounding counties overnight.
"I would rather, if there is a lean one way or another, lean
towards safety because I have seen the consequences the other
way and it gets very frightening very quickly ... we have had
people die in storms," Cuomo told reporters. "I would rather be
in a situation where we say 'We got lucky.'"
Christie, his New Jersey counterpart, was less sanguine
about the dire forecasts that preceded the storm.
"I wasn't thrilled on my 5:30 a.m. phone call, but it's the
way it goes," Christie told Philadelphia's WTXF television.
CONNECTICUT, MASSACHUSETTS HARDEST HIT
Some of the heaviest snowfall was recorded in parts of
Connecticut and Massachusetts, with about 20 inches (50 cm)
reported around Worcester, and well over the 6 inches (15 cm)
reported in New York City's Central Park.
Fewer Massachusetts residents and businesses lost power than
was expected, Governor Baker said, adding that temperatures well
below freezing had resulted in light snow. High winds could yet
result in additional outages, he said.
"We'll continue to see high winds throughout the course of
the day," Baker told reporters on Tuesday. "People should spend
the morning digging out, cleaning up."
Jay Begley, a 53-year-old web designer living in Somerville,
just outside Boston, was taking that advice and clearing his
driveway.
"This happens from time to time," Begley said. "It will make
summer all that much sweeter."
Brendan Sullivan, a 31-year-old student in Arlington,
Massachusetts, said he had hoped for more snow.
"I'm a little disappointed it's not crazier," Sullivan said.
"I wouldn't mind if it got worse. It would be exciting."
Significant flooding was reported in coastal communities
south of Boston, including Scituate, the state police said.
Sustained winds in the area might hit 40 miles per hour (64
kph), though gusts as high as 78 mph (126 kph) were recorded on
the island of Nantucket, off Massachusetts, where police said
homes and businesses had lost power.
Some 34,700 customers across the storm-hit region were
without power, according to local utilities, with the bulk of
the outages on Massachusetts' Cape Cod and outlying islands.
Massachusetts' Pilgrim nuclear power plant powered down on
Tuesday after lines allowing it to transmit electricity went
down, officials said.
The United Nations headquarters gave itself a day off on
Tuesday. East Coast schools, including New York City - the
nation's largest public school system, serving 1 million
students - shut down.
Jury selection for the coming trial of the accused Boston
Marathon bomber was halted until Thursday due to the storm.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Benkoe, James Dalgleish, Scott
DiSavino, Sebastien Malo and Tiffany Wu in New York, Daniel
Kelley in Philadelphia, Elizabeth Barber in Somerville,
Massachusetts, Barbara Goldberg in Maplewood, New Jersey, Curtis
Skinner in San Francisco and Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing
by Louise Ireland and Howard Goller)