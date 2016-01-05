Jan 5 The nuclear plants along the Missouri and
Mississippi rivers are not expected to be adversely affected by
flooding and heavy rains, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
said on Tuesday.
Along the Missouri River, Omaha Public Power District's Fort
Calhoun nuclear generating station and Nebraska Public Power
District's Cooper nuclear station are not expected to be
affected, the NRC statement added.
Ameren Corp's Callaway plant in Missouri and Entergy
Corp's Arkansas Nuclear One in Russellville, Arkansas,
have not been affected by heavy rains and no impact is
predicted, the regulator said.
Plants in the vicinity of the Mississippi River, such as
Grand Gulf in Mississippi, and River Bend and Waterford in
Louisiana, all operated by Entergy, are also not likely to be
affected by the adverse weather, the NRC added.
The swollen Mississippi and rivers that feed into it caused
havoc in Missouri and Illinois after late December heavy rain
and severe storms brought flooding across several central U.S.
states, leaving at least 33 people dead.
(Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru;
Editing by Peter Cooney)