March 2 Federal offices in the Washington, D.C.,
area will be closed on Monday to the public and non-emergency
workers due to a massive winter storm that was bearing down on
the East Coast, officials said.
Votes scheduled for Monday in the U.S. House of
Representatives and Senate have also been postponed due to the
storm, which the National Weather Service predicts will bring up
to 9 inches (23 cm) of snow to the metro area.
"Federal offices in the Washington, DC, area are closed,"
the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said on its website on
Sunday.
District of Columbia Public Schools have canceled classes
and will close administrative offices on Monday, according to
the district's website.
Local government offices in Washington will be closed on
Monday and Mayor Vincent Gray has rescheduled his state of the
district address until March. 11, a statement from his office
said.