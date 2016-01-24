WASHINGTON Jan 24 The blizzard that blanketed
Washington over the weekend put the Congress and some local
services on ice for the time being, reinforcing the U.S.
capital's reputation for being easily snowed under.
While New York and Philadelphia were getting back to
business, Washington seemed unready for a return to its Monday
routine after an historic storm dumped more than 20 inches (51
cm) of snow on the city and nearly three feet (1 meter) in
surrounding areas.
The U.S. House of Representatives canceled its votes for the
rest of the week, while the Senate delayed its first vote of the
week to Wednesday evening from Tuesday. District of Columbia and
some suburban school systems will be closed on Monday.
Both major airports in the D.C. metropolitan area, Reagan
National and Washington Dulles International, were completely
closed on Sunday with all flights canceled.
Baltimore-Washington International Airport, meanwhile,
planned to re-open on Sunday but warned on Twitter that flights
would be "very limited" and "airlines will be slow to get back
on track."
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which
operates local subways and buses, said it will resume limited
service on Monday. It was shut down over the weekend.
Even the slightest dusting of snow can throw the area into
turmoil, which occurred Wednesday night when just an inch of the
white stuff iced over inadequately treated roads and caused
hours of traffic chaos.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who issued a public apology
for those commuting headaches, held numerous press conferences
during the weekend blizzard, which locals dubbed "Snowzilla."
Federal employees were waiting to hear on Sunday from the
U.S. Office of Personnel Management if they would have a "snow
day" on Monday or if they would have to brave icy roads or pack
into Metro train cars for the morning commute.
Amtrak, the national train system that ferries lawmakers, as
well as federal employees, journalists, contractors and tourists
into the city each day, operated on a limited schedule on Sunday
and had not decided if it would broaden service on Monday.
Washington has not seen this big a snowstorm in decades and
locals took full advantage to enjoy the wintry landscape. With a
ban on sledding on Capitol Hill recently lifted by Congress, the
slopes outside the Capitol building were bustling. But skiers
and snowboarders were shooed away from the steps of the Lincoln
Memorial for their own safety and out of concerns their
playfulness was disrespectful.
Revelers, some in costume, pelted each other in a major
snowball fight in Dupont Circle.
A snow man in front of the White House bore the name tag
"SNOWden," playing on the name of Edward Snowden, the former
National Security Agency contractor who famously leaked
classified security information.
(Additional reporting by Megan Cassella and Ian Simpson;
Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Paul Simao)