By Lisa Lambert and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Jan 24 The blizzard that blanketed
Washington over the weekend put the Congress and some local
services on ice for the time being, reinforcing the U.S.
capital's reputation for being easily snowed under.
While New York and Philadelphia were getting back to
business, Washington was not ready after an historic storm
dumped more than 20 inches (51 cm) of snow on the city and
nearly three feet (1 meter) in surrounding areas.
Federal offices in the Washington area will be closed on
Monday, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced late
Sunday afternoon.
The House of Representatives canceled its votes for the rest
of the week, while the Senate delayed its first vote of the week
to Wednesday evening from Tuesday. Schools in the District of
Columbia and some suburbs will be closed on Monday.
Both major airports in the D.C. metropolitan area, Reagan
National and Washington Dulles International, were completely
closed on Sunday with all flights canceled.
Baltimore-Washington International Airport planned to
re-open on Sunday but warned on Twitter that flights would be
"very limited" and "airlines will be slow to get back on track."
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which
operates local subways and buses, said it will resume limited
service on Monday. It was shut down over the weekend.
Even the slightest dusting of snow can throw the area into
turmoil, which occurred Wednesday night when just an inch of the
white stuff iced over inadequately treated roads and caused
hours of traffic chaos.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who issued a public apology
for those commuting headaches, held numerous press conferences
during the weekend blizzard, which locals dubbed "Snowzilla."
Offices of the state of Maryland, whose capital Annapolis is
50 miles (80 km) east of Washington, will be closed on Monday,
as will Virginia state offices. District of Columbia government
offices also will be closed.
Washington has not seen this big a snowstorm in decades and
locals took full advantage to enjoy the wintry landscape. With a
ban on sledding on Capitol Hill recently lifted by Congress, the
slopes outside the Capitol building were bustling. But skiers
and snowboarders were shooed away from the steps of the Lincoln
Memorial for their own safety and out of concerns their
playfulness was disrespectful.
Revelers, some in costume, pelted each other in a major
snowball fight in Dupont Circle.
A snow man in front of the White House bore the name tag
"SNOWden," playing on the name of Edward Snowden, the former
National Security Agency contractor who famously leaked
classified security information.
