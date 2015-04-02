By Christine Stebbins
| CHICAGO, April 2
CHICAGO, April 2 Drought pressures intensified
in the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat fields in the past week
with rain forecast next week only for the northern portions of
the belt while many parched western areas will likely remain
dry, meteorologists said on Thursday.
The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, issued on Thursday by state
and federal climate experts, said nearly 36 percent of the High
Plains from Kansas to North Dakota was in moderate to
exceptional drought, up from 28 percent a week ago.
"Much-above-normal temperatures accelerated crop-water
demands on the Plains and further reduced already-dire mountain
snowpacks over much of the West," the drought monitor said.
The drought is expanding just as hard red winter wheat moves
into its key growth phase. That is the major wheat variety grown
in the United States, the world's top food exporter.
The central and southern Plains have received 33 percent of
normal rainfall during the past 90 days, Eric Luebehusen, lead
author of the Drought Monitor, told Reuters on Thursday. Last
week's average temperature in many spots was 10 degrees or more
Fahrenheit above normal.
"To be seeing 90-degree temperatures in Texas, Oklahoma and
Kansas in early April is disconcerting, causing crops to break
dormancy rapidly and accelerating crop water and pasture water
demands," Luebehusen said.
In Kansas, the top wheat growing state, authorities on
Monday said HRW wheat condition had slipped 5 points during
March to a range of 39 percent good to excellent. The wheat,
planted last fall and just out of dormancy, is now setting heads
on their stems and moving into the most active growth phase to
fill out the grain.
The National Weather Service six to 10-day forecast for the
April 7-11 period currently calls near- to below-normal
temperatures across the northern and western U.S., while
warmer-than-normal weather is to continue in the central and
southern Plains.
Private forecasters said the best chance for rain is the
middle of next week for the northern HRW wheat belt - Kansas,
Colorado, Nebraska. The parched southern region will miss the
rain.
"At this point it looks like the north only is going to get
up to a half inch of rain - that's as good as it's going to
get," said Drew Lerner, president of World Weather Inc.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by David Gregorio)