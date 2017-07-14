This week in sports: Wimbledon showdown

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 11, 2017 Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning the quarter final match against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.

Another win in the Williams dynasty?: Venus Williams faces off against Garbine Muguruza in the Wimbledon final this Saturday after a stunning performance throughout the tennis tournament. If she wins, 37-year-old Williams will become the oldest woman to win Wimbledon in 109 years.

In the summer when it sizzles: Paris and Los Angeles inched closer this week to clinching hosting gigs for the Summer Olympics. The International Olympic Committee neared an agreement that will allow the two cities to be the only host of the Summer Games between now and 2028.

Mayweather vs. McGregor clash continues: Boxer Floyd Mayweather and MMA fighter Conor McGregor took their media blitz to Brooklyn this week to hype up their upcoming match, exchanging vitriol on stage at the Barclays Center. The fight won’t happen for about another month and a half, but it’s never too soon to share the hate.

And finally, this week our podcast host and sports marketing expert Rick Horrow headed to the All-Star Game in Miami, where he interviewed Miami Marlins president David P. Samson. Watch it here: