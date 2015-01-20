(Corrects Tomblin's party affiliation in paragraph two)
WASHINGTON Jan 14 West Virginia's economy and
budget are climbing out of recent lows, and the state must
embrace the U.S. energy renaissance and attract more businesses
in order to reach firm financial ground, Governor Earl Ray
Tomblin said in his annual address on Wednesday.
"While we can agree there are challenges that still lay
ahead, the state of our state is much different, much better,
than before," Tomblin, a Democrat first elected to lead the
state in 2011, told the Republican-controlled legislature.
"We are credited for being one of the most fiscally
responsible states in the nation. Our bond ratings were recently
reaffirmed ... We accomplished these things, together."
Tucked in the heart of Appalachia, West Virginia's economy
frequently lags the rest of the country. Its poverty rate, 17.9
percent, was higher than the national rate of 15.4 percent in
2013, Census data shows.
Its economy has improved as natural gas production and shale
drilling take off in a state where coal was long king. West
Virginia's natural gas production increased 37 percent in 2013,
according to the West Virginia revenue department, and likely
rose another 33 percent last year.
Tomblin said his administration will identify state public
lands "where West Virginia can take advantage of this energy
revolution."
"We have the potential to secure hundreds of millions of
dollars in bonus and royalty payments," he said.
Southwestern Energy invested more than $5 billion in West
Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania for Marcellus and Utica
shale properties, Tomblin said, an investment that "is one of
the largest of its kind, not only in our state, but across the
country."
Tomblin also touted the state's elimination of its business
franchise tax two weeks ago for "encouraging employers to
continue to invest in our state."
He proposed legislation to support craft brewers and added
he will introduce a bill to fill school vacancies with untrained
teachers.
Even with recent improvements, West Virginia's budget
continues to spring holes. The state achieved a surplus of $18.3
million last fiscal year, but only after it cut spending 7.5
percent and froze hiring to close a gap. So far this fiscal
year, revenues are $34 million below budget forecasts, according
to data released by the state budget office.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Andrew Hay)