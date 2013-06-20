CHARLESTON, W.Va., June 20 West Virginia, born
in the turmoil of the U.S. Civil War and now a growing energy
hub, marks its 150th birthday on Thursday with statewide
bell-ringing, a giant cake and beard-growing contests.
The four-day festival commemorates when Union sympathizers
in western Virginia, opposed to their state's support for the
slave-owning Confederacy, voted in Wheeling on June 20, 1863, to
form their own state.
To celebrate the Mountain State's anniversary at the
Capitol, Governor Earl Ray Tomblin is cutting a birthday cake
that measures 8 feet (2.4 meters) long and more than 3 feet (1
meter) high.
Tomblin addressed the legislature in Wheeling to signal the
start of festivities for the state of 1.9 million people. He
will officiate from the Capitol over a statewide bell-ringing
celebration.
West Virginia, the 35th state admitted to the Union, has
planned more than 140 events to mark the sesquicentennial. They
include concerts, fireworks, beard-growing contests, free
steamboat rides, exhibitions, Civil War re-enactments and a
baseball game using period rules and equipment.
West Virginia has a long history of poverty, and median
household income in 2008 was 49th among the 50 states. But a
surge in energy production has helped put joblessness at 6.2
percent, below the national average.
