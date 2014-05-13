BECKLEY W.Va. May 13 Rescue workers on Tuesday clawed through the wreckage of a collapsed coal mine in Wharton, West Virginia, that killed at least one miner, Boone County emergency dispatchers said.

The accident took place late Monday at the Brody mine, which is owned by Patriot Coal Corp., the dispatcher said.

West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie Tennant called for an investigation into the cause of the collapse in the center of the state.

"As we learn more details, our first priority is ensuring the safe rescue and recovery of everyone involved and comforting the families in Boone County," Tennant said in a statement.

No other details were immediately available.

