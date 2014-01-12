By Ann Moore
| CHARLESTON, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. Jan 12 Restaurants and shops
were reopening on Sunday in parts of West Virginia where the
water supply was poisoned by a chemical spill, although up to
300,000 people spent a fourth day unable to use tap water for
anything besides flushing toilets.
State government officials, the utility company West
Virginia American Water and the National Guard were
continuing to test the water supply on Sunday after as much as
7,500 gallons (28,000 liters) of an industrial chemical leaked
into the Elk River on Thursday.
It could still be several days before people in nine
counties and Charleston, the state capital and largest city,
can once again use the water from their faucets for drinking,
cooking and bathing.
A dozen restaurants in Charleston had been allowed to reopen
by Sunday afternoon by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department
after assuring officials that they have secured a source of
potable water.
"It feels very expensive," said Keeley Steele, who bought
hundreds of bottles of water in order to reopen her comfort-food
restaurant, the Bluegrass Kitchen, in Charleston on Sunday.
"This is all coming at such a huge cost."
Nearly 200 groceries, supermarkets and drugstores also have
been allowed to reopen across the affected area. Hotels were
allowed to continue operating as long as they steer clear of
using tap water, although several hotel owners said they were
only honoring existing reservations to reduce the expense of
shipping out linens for cleaning.
Officials have so far declined to estimate the economic cost
of the spill.
Frustrations, however, continue to mount, with West
Virginians lamenting the toll the outage has taken on their
health and personal hygiene.
"It feels like we've all been living on junk food these past
couple days," Josephine Ritter, a 40-year-old hairstylist, said
outside a recently reopened 7-Eleven convenience store in
Charleston. "You can't cook or clean or anything. It's just
bottled water and potato chips every day."
The emergency began last week after a spillage from a tank
belonging to Freedom Industries, a Charleston company that makes
chemicals for the mining, steel and cement industries,
authorities said.
The spill happened about a mile upriver from a West Virginia
American Water treatment plant. President Barack Obama declared
it an emergency, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has
sent dozens of tractor trailers loaded with clean water.
Water tainted by the spilled 4-methylcyclohexane methanol,
or Crude MCHM, smells faintly of licorice. Contact with the
water can cause nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, rashes
and reddened skin. More than 70 people had visited emergency
rooms with these symptoms by Saturday, according to the state's
health department.
Nearly 1,000 people have called the West Virginia Poison
Center since the spill to say they or someone in their household
had been exposed, Elizabeth Scharman, the center's director,
said on Sunday.
The "vast majority" of those people reported symptoms of
some kind, she said. While there is little data on the
chemical's effect on humans, she said most symptoms were easily
treated and that rashes and feelings of nausea would soon fade.
"It's not a highly toxic chemical, it's an irritant
chemical," she said, adding that less than 10 people had
required being admitted to a hospital. More than 60 people had
also called to say their livestock or pets had been exposed.
Earl Ray Tomblin, the governor of West Virginia, and other
officials said at a press conference on Saturday evening that
efforts to flush the chemical from the water supply were showing
some progress.
Most of the water samples tested on Saturday were found to
be within safety limits. But officials say they need to see all
samples register within safety limits over at least a 24-hour
period before they can consider lifting the tap water ban.
The governor and other officials said they would hold
another press conference at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Sunday.
Meanwhile, some West Virginians are anticipating a
disheveled start to the new work week.
"I'm not looking forward to going back to work on Monday
without a shave or shower," said Clark Mills, a 51-year-old
contractor in Charleston. He has sent his family to stay with
relatives in an unaffected part of the state while he waits out
the problem.
"I have a 6-month-old baby," he said. "We can't live like
this."