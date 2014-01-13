By Mica Rosenberg
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 13 People whose drinking water was
contaminated in West Virginia have filed at least 18 lawsuits in
state court against two companies after a chemical spill
affected 300,000 residents and shut down businesses and schools.
Lawyers started filing suits last Friday in West Virginia's
Kanawha County court, less than 24 hours after the first alarms
were sounded about the release of an industrial chemical into
the Elk River.
None of the 18 cases filed against Freedom Industries, which
owned the leaky chemical storage tanks, and a water processing
plant upstream, have been certified yet as class actions,
according to a court clerk.
Several law firms are soliciting clients affected by the
spill, posting hotline numbers on their websites for legal
advice.
"We're receiving calls by the minute regarding the situation
that's occurred following the spill," said Bernard Layne, a
personal injury attorney in the state capital Charleston who
filed the first claim when the court opened on Friday morning.
Restaurants and other businesses are suing to recover lost
income after the discharge of some 7,500 gallons (28,000 liters)
of the chemical 4-methylcyclohexane methanol, or Crude MCHM,
from the storage tanks.
"For the restaurant owners, we have an economist that's
looking at their average income loss to make sure that we
quantify that," said Roger Decanio, another Charleston-based
attorney.
"Many of these people live paycheck to paycheck, and now
they have to buy water and they are not working. The economic
impacts are huge. What the damages would be to repair that, I
can't even begin to fathom," Decanio added.
One suit in which Decanio's firm is involved was brought by
a dialysis patient whose kidney transplant was delayed because
of a lack of clean water. Another was filed by the owner of a
local Mexican cafe who told employees to stay home from work.
Decanio said he has not yet calculated how much money his
clients will be seeking, but said many lawyers were scrambling
to file claims quickly in case Freedom Industries declares
bankruptcy, anticipating heavy liabilities from the spill.
Freedom Industries, a Charleston company that produces
specialty chemicals for the mining, steel and cement industries,
is the main defendant in most of the cases.
West Virginia American Water Co, which runs the
biggest water processing plant in the state near the chemical
storage facility, was also named in some claims.
The county court's office could not confirm if the companies
had filed court papers related to the cases and neither company
responded to requests for comment.
'MIND-BOGGLING'
So far, none of the lawsuits name state or local officials
as defendants, but plaintiffs lawyers say the West Virginia
Department of Environmental Protection or other agencies may
become targets if evidence is found of lax oversight.
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board said on Friday that federal
investigators were being deployed to the scene.
"When we are talking about a facility that is sitting right
on our fresh water supply and there is no one that is watching
these tanks, to me that's mind-boggling," Layne said. "Could one
of the regulatory agencies be involved eventually? I would rule
nothing out at this point."
It will be up to the assigned circuit court judges to decide
whether or not the claims meet the necessary criteria to be
considered as class-action suits, said Kanawha County court
clerk Cathy Gatson.
"I wouldn't be surprised if (a class action) is certified,"
said Edward Sherman, an expert on complex litigation at Tulane
University Law School in New Orleans. "They are all claiming
they were injured by an identical action by the defendant."
Attorney Anthony Majestro filed a motion over the weekend to
group the cases together for referral to the state's mass
litigation panel.
Water carrying the chemical MCHM has an odor like licorice
or anise. While not highly lethal, it can cause symptoms
including nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, rashes and
reddened skin.
The spill prevented residents from bathing or drinking tap
water for days and hundreds of people called the state poison
center to report health concerns, with a handful hospitalized.
On Monday, West Virginia officials lifted the tap water ban
in some areas of the state.